The new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate was registered

INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company“) informs that on 19 December 2022 a new wording of the Articles of Association of Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 9 December 2022 during the General Shareholders Meeting.

According to the provisions of legal acts, the registered Articles of Association will be submitted to the Bank of Lithuania.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

Attachment