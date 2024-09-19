A word from a coach, a spring like a 'cat' - Raya's moment of magic

David Raya was over in one corner of the goal, having just saved a penalty. Mateo Retegui - the man whose penalty was saved - was licking his lips at the chance to make up for it by heading into an empty net.

But suddenly the net was not empty anymore. That is the story of how Raya performed a remarkable double save to deny Atalanta.

"It's probably one of the best saves I have seen in my career. He was unbelievable," said boss Mikel Arteta after the goalless Champions League draw in Bergamo.

"Last year he was already very important but this season he has started exceptional. Today he kept us in the game, that's the reality."

That was 1.227 expected goals for Italy striker Retegui in the blink of an eye - and no actual goals.

In truth, he should not have given Raya a chance with the rebound, with his header going back into the middle where the goalkeeper had started his desperate dive.

It was still an unbelievable save though, which will draw comparisons to one of Arsenal's greatest - David Seaman’s against Sheffield United striker Paul Peschisolido in the 2003 FA Cup semi-final.

"It was just a penalty and I was lucky to go the right way," Raya told TNT Sports afterwards.

"I was unlucky that the rebound went straight to him but I was quick enough to get up and save it. It is fantastic to be able to keep the clean sheet and to help the team to get at least a point."

He added: "I'm in a good place right now."

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton, on BBC Champions League Match of the Day, said: "It was brilliant how he got up and went again.

"It's a wonderful save. Retegui should score the rebound but take nothing away from the save."

They were the only saves Raya had to make all night, 95 minutes and one second of nothing - with two seconds of action.

"He's a cat," said Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini.

"The first save is good but the rebound is unbelievable. I believe the goalkeeper has been crucial."

Raya's useful chat with Cana

Raya had to wait quite a while for the penalty to be taken, while a video assistant referee check happened.

He made the use of that time to go over to Arsenal goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana.

The Spanish pair have plenty of history, having also worked together at Brentford.

"Inaki just completely changed my style of being a goalkeeper, to be more proactive and anticipate stuff that has not happened yet," said Raya this summer.

"If you see me at Blackburn and then after I signed for Brentford, it's two completely different goalkeepers."

After Raya's chat with Cana on Thursday, he came back and saved the penalty. And the rebound.

"It was a long wait and time to decide if it was a penalty or not, so I just wanted to speak to the goalkeeper coach to have more of a sense of which way I should go, what to do and what not to do," he said afterwards.

"Credit to him because he helps me a lot in every aspect. He does all the work with everything and he also deserves credit for the save."

Sutton said: "It's really intelligent, to go to the goalkeeping coach and ask which way Retegui will hit it."

Raya's improving form on penalties

Raya has faced 57 penalties in his career, including shootouts, and only saved seven of them.

But four of those saves were in the past eight kicks he has faced. He had conceded 19 in a row before that.

In last season's Champions League last-16 win over Porto, he saved two spot-kicks in the shootout.

"The first save is outstanding, low to his right," said Leon Osman on BBC Radio 5 Live commentary.

"Once it has been saved the ball bounces to his left and David Raya gets up scrambling across. Retegui thinks he has a tap-in.

"That moment will be what this game is remembered for, the double save from David Raya."

Raya makes Ramsdale rivalry feel a distance memory

Tuesday was the year anniversary of Raya, then on loan from Brentford, playing his first game for Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsdale had been the undoubted number one the previous season and at the start of 2023-24 kept his place.

But once Raya got the gloves on, Arsenal never looked back - and Ramsdale left for Southampton this summer.

"He is so level headed that he has not changed one bit [throughout the situation]," said midfielder Declan Rice.

"When Rammers came out of the team and David was starting he didn't change his mannerisms or the way he was."

Raya has conceded 32 goals in 46 games for Arsenal - compared to the 99 Ramsdale let in in 89 games.

Ramsdale did not save any of the 11 penalties he faced for the Gunners.

Talking about Raya, Rice continued: "It is massive pressure. He was our number one last season, he is now fully our number one, there is no doubt or questions around that anymore.

"That is three games this season where he has made crucial saves - he is doing everything right and is living away from the game the right way and that is showing on the pitch."