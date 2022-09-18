Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs: Live score and latest updates from the Premiership

Tom Ward
·5 min read
Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs: Live score and latest updates from the Premiership - GETTY IMAGES
Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs: Live score and latest updates from the Premiership - GETTY IMAGES

  • Worcester host Exeter are proving to the league they can safely host matches at Sixways

  • Exeter arrive on the back of a statement win against Leicester

  • Worcester owner threatens to sack staff hours after pledge to work for free

03:13 PM

6 min: Worcester 0-5 Exeter

Murray McCallum receives a yellow card for a high tackle there. He might be lucky in all honesty.

03:12 PM

6 min: Worcester 0-5 Exeter

The ref is looking at a potential red card for a high tackle here.....

03:08 PM

2 min: Worcester 0-5 Exeter

Early pressure from Exeter tells. The ball is reversed at a centre-field ruck and there's a huge overlap on the left-hand side. Joe Simmonds crosses easily but he can't convert.

03:05 PM

Try scored

Great start from the Chiefs.

03:03 PM

Guard of honour

Worcester players given a guard of honour on to the field ahead of Exeter clash by club employees who have worked wonders to get this game on

03:02 PM

Kick-off is upon us

Here we go.

03:01 PM

Big cheers

All the fans at Sixways have been packed into the east stand today. They let out a huge roar as the Warriors emerge from the tunnel.

The emotion here today is palpable.

02:58 PM

Not long now

The teams are making their final preparations in the dressing rooms....

For 80 minutes at least it's time to focus on the rugby here at Worcester.

02:56 PM

Unity at Sixways

02:49 PM

Statement from Worcester co-owner Jason Whittingham

Regarding new owners. We are at final stages with the Heads of Terms and hope to make a formal announcement on them in the next 48 hours… The buyer is absolutely committed to rugby at Sixways.

The buyer is aware of the immediate cash requirements and has confirmed their willingness to inject funds early next week. These are primarily to fulfil the August salaries along with ensuring all September commitments are also met on time.

Staff we “genuinely understand their justifiable frustrations and, at times, anger. That of the Supporters and Community also.”

The recent communication posted on the official channels of the club was, technically, a breach of contractual obligations but we are not looking to point fingers or sack anyone.

People will write their own version of events with mine being that I always acted in the best interests of the Club and Community to preserve this club and rugby

02:40 PM

A Sixways swansong?

This from our reporter Charles Richardson at Sixways

Eerie is the only word. Worcester have sold the maximum of 5,000 tickets for this match, a terrific indictment of its loyal fanbase, and all those present here today - where the sentiment is very much that, unless a miracle transpires, this is a Sixways swansong - will be packed into the ground’s East Stand.

On the west side, however, where the media gantry and players’ changing rooms are situated, it is a ghost town; the rugby equivalent of Chernobyl. The doors to all rooms and bars are open and free for use, but with no lights on, no people, and, most importantly, no pints being pulled. The only light in the West Stand’s much-loved Scrum Club is the gentle glow radiating from the beer fonts behind the bar.

The only reason this match is taking place is due to the goodwill of the staff, fans and people from the local area. Next week, they will not be so generous - everyone has their breaking point, after all - so, unless a miraculous deal is pulled off in the next 48 hours, these people will probably be saying their goodbyes to Sixways today.

02:35 PM

Good afternoon....

Welcome to Sixways for a match that many thought would be unlikely to go ahead only earlier this week.

Thankfully, Worcester were able to prove to the RFU that they would be able to safely host this match against Exeter, after staff at the club “worked miracles” to ready the facilities.

Speaking earlier in the week, the club’s director of rugby, Steve Diamond, said: “If people aren’t paid, and suppliers aren’t paid, then I don’t think, logistically, the game can go on. Let’s hope it’s not another false dawn.

"These people [buyers] have got to deliver and I think they’re in the last throes of that.

"If it turns out to be a cock-and-bull story then it’ll be out in the wash this weekend because we won’t be playing.”

However, the efforts of staff at Sixways earned them an 11th hour reprieve, meaning they will face Exeter in front of their own fans this afternoon.

Fortunately, for 80 minutes at least, off-the-field distractions can take a back seat but the Warriors do face a stern test of their metal this afternoon.

Wales international fly-half Owen Williams will make his first start for Warriors. Williams suffered a serious hamstring injury attempting to kick a conversion against former club Gloucester on his third appearance for Warriors last October.

Williams is one of three changes to Warriors’ starting XV with Curtis Langdon, who scored a try on debut when he came off the bench last week, starting at hooker and Tom Dodd at No 8.

Exeter come into this one on a real high after getting the better of champions Leicester in a superb contest at Sandy Park last weekend.

Patrick Schickerling's last-second try settled an enthralling contest 24-20 and put the rest of league on watch that Exeter should be back at the forefront of the domestic game this season after a disappointing campaign in 2021/22.

