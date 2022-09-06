Worcester Warriors twist after application submitted to transfer ownership of Sixways

Daniel Schofield
·3 min read
Worcester Warriors twist after application submitted to transfer ownership of Sixways - PA
The fate of crisis club Worcester Warriors took another twist on Tuesday after it emerged an application has been made to transfer ownership of the Sixways Stadium and the surrounding land to a new company.

Land Registry documents seen by Telegraph Sport detail an application made on Friday to transfer the deeds for Sixways and seven other parcels of land around the stadium to a company called Triangle Estate & Petroleum Limited. The managing director is listed as Peter Feathersone, who appears to have had no previous involvement in rugby union.

Last month, it emerged that the club’s owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham had sold the land around the stadium to companies they owned leading to fears that they were asset-stripping their own club, a claim they have vehemently denied.

On Monday night, Goldring and Whittingham claimed that talks with a potential buyer were “moving at an especially rapid pace.” Several club insiders believe that Triangle is one of the prospective buyers with the property transfer, which is yet to go through, being the first step in a takeover. Former Worcester chief executive Jim O’Toole heads a rival consortium and there is a third interested party according to Goldring and Whittingham.

Hours after a group of local MPs issued a statement calling for the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to place the club into administration, Goldring and Whittingham insisted that would be the worst course of action for the club. Telegraph Sport understands their debt is around £30million and sources close to the consortium led by O’Toole believe administration is the only possible outcome to save the club in the long run.

On the pitch, Worcester are scheduled to start the Premiership season away to London Irish on Saturday. While director of rugby Steve Diamond has claimed kicking off their opening game is their “greatest hurdle”, an even bigger challenge may await in staging their first home match against Exeter Chiefs on Sep 18.

Worcester are in debt to a number of creditors, including utility companies, who are essential to the staging of a home match. A proportion of the off-field staff have also stopped working since their wages were not paid on time.

Several internal sources cast doubt on whether Worcester would be able to bring these suppliers and staff back on board in time for the Exeter game. “A lot of people around here have been stiffed by the club,” one source said. “No one is going to accept being paid next month when wages are being paid on time. Everyone will be saying show me the money and  quite rightly. Where they get that money from I have no idea.”

The cost of staging a home match is thought to be a six-figure sum while on Tuesday the club held a meeting about the outgoings necessary to fund a game. However, Premiership Rugby reiterated it has received “detailed assurances” from the club that they have the contracts in place necessary to host a full house at Sixways.

Worcester’s owners were unavailable for comment when approached by Telegraph Sport.

