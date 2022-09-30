‘Laughably pathetic’ Worcester owners deflect blame for club's woes in bizarre statement

Ben Rumsby
·4 min read
Sixways - Worcester Warriors staff on the brink of losing their jobs - GETTY IMAGES
Sixways - Worcester Warriors staff on the brink of losing their jobs - GETTY IMAGES

Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingam, the Worcester Warriors co-owners, were branded as “laughably pathetic” after issuing a strange statement that appeared to blame their own players and supporters for the club’s financial woe.

The pair responded to ITV Central interview with Ted Hill, the Worcester captain, in which Hill indicated that Warriors staff deserved an apology.

What followed was an incendiary riposte that highlighted how players had refused to take pay-cuts and then failed to win games. It was also suggested that not enough Worcester fans had attended fixtures.

“We are thankful to all of the staff that supported the club through Covid in accepting a significant reduction in their salary but sorry that the playing squad could not accept a similar level of reduction and in some instances would not accept any pay cut at all. This was despite our openness at the financial impact this would have on the club,” read the statement from Goldring and Whittingham.

“We are thankful to those supporters who turned up week in week out to support the club but sorry that there were not more, nor enough of you on a regular basis to help make the club financially viable despite the significant personal funds we put into the club,” they added.

“We are sorry that we did not have the foresight during the pandemic to cut back on the squad budget but instead remained committed to giving the club the best chance of being competitive. We are thankful for the highlights on many match days but sorry that we were not able to win more games for those supporters that did turn up.”

Nick Easter, the Worcester forwards and defence coach, summed up the antipathy towards Goldring and Whittingam. “Laughably pathetic,” the former England back-rower posted on Twitter. “Still nothing face to face with anyone employed @WorcsWarriors.”

Earlier on Friday it had emerged that Worcester players and staff were on the brink of losing their jobs after HM Revenue and Customs refused to agree to an adjournment of its winding-up petition against the arm of the club that pays them.

The stricken side’s joint administrator confirmed WRFC Players Limited was almost certain to go bust on Wednesday, rendering all those contracted to it immediately unemployed.

Julie Palmer, of Begbies Traynor, had been seeking “urgent” talks with HMRC to ask it to agree to an adjournment of a hearing into its winding-up petition. Palmer said that HMRC had refused and that she expected compulsory liquidation to be imposed by the courts.

Players and staff went unpaid on Friday and would quickly be able to tear up their contracts irrespective of the winding-up petition.

Some members of staff at Worcester are yet to receive the remaining 35 per cent of August salaries, while players who failed to receive their September wages yesterday will be able to serve notice of a breach of contract and start the process of leaving Worcester after 28 days – 14 days for the club to rectify the situation followed by 14 days of notice. But the reality is many will struggle to find new jobs.

Palmer was confident having no players on their books would not affect the sale price of Worcester, describing their contracts as a “liability” rather than an asset. But it would mean the club would be unable to play their scheduled Premiership game against Harlequins next Saturday and leave them in a bigger race against time to find a buyer.

Palmer said a takeover needed to be completed within “weeks” and that she was speaking to “more than one seriously interested party”.

WRFC Players Limited owes the taxman in the region of £4.5 million, according to Palmer, who admitted liquidation would lead to that money being lost.

She said WRFC Trading Limited, the main part of the business that was put into administration on Monday, owed approximately £1.5 million. It also owes around £15 million to the Government in the shape of a coronavirus bail-out.

An HMRC spokesperson said: “We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts and only file winding-up petitions once we’ve exhausted all other options, in order to protect taxpayers’ money.”

Meanwhile, Gloucester have offered a 50 per cent discount to Worcester season ticket-holders on tickets to Premiership and Premiership Cup matches at Kingsholm.

Latest Stories

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Carleton has 27 points to lead Canada to win over Mali at FIBA women's World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — Bridget Carleton poured in 27 points to lead Canada's women's basketball team to an 88-65 over Mali at the FIBA World Cup on Tuesday. The victory guaranteed a crucial top-two finish in Group B for the Canadians, who will avoid both the United States (5-0) and China (4-1) in Thursday's quarterfinals. Instead, Canada (4-1) will meet Puerto Rico (2-3) on Thursday. Kayla Alexander had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the No. 4 Canadians (4-1), in their final game of the preliminary

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Blue Jays officially clinch post-season spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance since the