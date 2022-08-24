Worcester Warriors players kept in dark by club over uncertain future

Ben Coles
·4 min read
Signage outside the Sixways Stadium, home of Worcester Warriors Rugby Club. - David Davies/PA Wire
Signage outside the Sixways Stadium, home of Worcester Warriors Rugby Club. - David Davies/PA Wire

Worcester Warriors players are still in the dark regarding the club's uncertain future and are receiving updates through the media, the Rugby Players' Association has informed Telegraph Sport, after reports emerged  that a consortium is preparing a takeover bid.

The squad showed another display of unity with players posting images with the same caption, 'Together,' as training continued as normal. The Warriors Rugby Supporters Club also held a demonstration outside Sixways Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Luke Cheyne, the RPA's development manager looking after Worcester, and players' union chairman Mark Lambert revealed that the squad were trying to remain optimistic despite the club facing a multi-million-pound unpaid tax bill. Players, who have been told that their salaries for August, due next week, cannot be guaranteed, also have access to the RPA's confidential counselling service.

"A lot of the updates [the players] are receiving they see in the press, which unfortunately doesn't provide a great deal of comfort," Cheyne said. "I'm in Worcester at the moment and as you would expect, there's not a great deal of certainty around the situation, which in itself brings a bit of anxiety around not knowing what's coming round the corner.

"By their very nature, rugby players tend to be quite optimistic and look at the positives, what can be achieved as opposed to what can't be. They're an optimistic group and it's business as usual for the players, irrespective of the situation they are training and working hard, and importantly they are very together as we have seen over social media over the past couple of days."

Lambert, a one-club prop who made more than 250 appearances for Harlequins, added: "We have a group of players contracted to a club for one, two, three years who have made plans accordingly based on what they deemed to be that security.

"As someone myself who spent his whole career at one club, there's something more deeply emotional about it than just the contract. It's your connection to the club as well. All that emotion is really understandable."

Lambert also addressed the number of Premiership players without contracts following the salary cap reduction, stating that the total had been reduced from the previously reported 80 players earlier this summer.

"It's always concerning when players lose those opportunities to play," Lambert explained. "What I would say is a lot of the work led by the development managers has reduced that number over the course of the last few months.

"Some of the advertised numbers of 70, 80 players [without contracts]... it is currently a lot lower than that, as a result of the support and work of agents finding other opportunities and the support we have given players to move on to other things."

'The finance will be from America'

Details of the consortium were revealed by former Worcester chief executive Jim O'Toole on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday, with the group including Atlas SportsTech, a medical data company founded by James Sandford, the former Ireland Under-20 and London Irish lock, along with American investors.

"There was an approach from some local businessmen here in Worcester to see if there was anything we could do to save the club," O'Toole said. "The finance will be from America but there will be local involvement."

Nigel Huddleston, the MP for Mid Worcestershire, expressed his concern for the club's plight, stressing the Warriors' importance to the local area.

"Like many of my constituents, I am concerned about speculation regarding the future of Worcester Warriors and am keeping a close eye on developments," Huddleston said.

"In my capacity as a Worcestershire MP, I am well aware that Worcester Warriors plays a vital role in the local community. It is much more than a rugby team and many local residents, as well as many supporters from further afield, have a strong emotional connections with the club and the legacy of Cecil Duckworth.

"I will continue to monitor developments and do what I can to help secure the future of the club."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Ottawa-area teacher faces charges and allegations of fraud in youth sports

    An Ottawa-area high school teacher is facing several criminal charges after allegedly defrauding a local minor hockey association in the Township of Madawaska Valley, and it's not the only sports organization that has raised concerns. Wanda Malone, 46, was arrested Aug. 16 by Killaloe Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and charged with fraud over $5,000, money laundering, forgery and the use of a forged document, according to an OPP news release issued Monday. Her LinkedIn profile describes her as

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Ontario family paddles for 8 days down St. Lawrence River as part of multi-year canoe journey

    An Ontario family paddled for 195 kilometres downstream on the St. Lawrence River this summer, in pursuit of a mission to canoe all the way from Guelph, Ont., to the Atlantic Ocean. The Howarth and Shute family left from Berthierville, Que., a small town between Montreal and Trois-Rivières, on Aug. 7 and arrived in Quebec City last Sunday. Their canoe journey started six years ago, when some members of the family decided to explore the rivers near Guelph, their hometown. Jeremy Shute, the patria

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — A first for Jake Maier. The second-year quarterback will be Calgary's starter Thursday night when the Stampeders (6-3) visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1). The start will be Maier's fourth in the CFL but the first with veteran Bo Levi Mitchell also on the roster. All three of Maier's previous starts came with Mitchell on the injured list. Maier replaced Mitchell in the second half of Calgary's 22-19 road win over the Toronto Argonauts last week. Maier was 14-of-18 passing for 156 ya

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Allegations of harassment, abuse, transphobia emerge within 'You Can Play'

    A former director of the organization, which works "to ensure the safety and inclusion" of LGBTQ+ athletes and fans, is alleging serious issues within it.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • B.C. lacrosse team wins gold for teammate recently diagnosed with cancer

    Ben Pawluk, a 17-year-old lacrosse player from Victoria, B.C., watched Sunday as his British Columbia teammates won gold at the 2022 Canada Summer Games on the other side of the country. Two of his jerseys hung behind the team's bench throughout the tournament. While his friends competed in box lacrosse in Niagara Falls, Ont. — and ultimately took out Team Ontario in the final — Ben was undergoing chemotherapy in a Vancouver hospital. "It sucks not being able to make the memories with them there