Worcester Warriors owners warned not to strip club of assets - PA

Local politicians and authorities have rallied together to send a message to Worcester Warriors owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, stressing it is “essential” that property assets remain linked to the club to attract potential investors and serve the local community.

After a meeting on Friday morning between Robin Walker MP, Harriett Baldwin MP, Wychavon District Council, Worcester City Council, Worcestershire County Council and the Worcester Warriors Action Group, a statement was issued on behalf of all parties.

It vowed that signatories would “do all we can to retain professional, elite rugby at Sixways and protect the extraordinary legacy of the late Cecil Duckworth and his family”.

“We think it is essential that the club and all of its property assets remain linked,” the statement continued. “While we recognise that there are significant opportunities for development at the Sixways site, we believe these need to be utilised for the purpose of sustaining the rugby club and the wider ambitions of the local sporting community.”

The release revealed that Worcestershire County Council had a lease on the car park at Sixways until 2057 that it had “no intention of surrendering”. As potential buyers, including a consortium assembled by Jim O’Toole, work with Goldring and Whittingham, players and staff remain in the dark as they hope for payroll to be paid next Wednesday.

Speaking on BBC Hereford and Worcester on Friday night, Walker said that “a clear message” had been sent that “we are willing to work with whoever the investors are in this club to make it a success and support development – but only where that is in the interest of sport and of the community in Worcestershire”.

He added: “It’s very important that that message is understood, I think it’s an encouraging message to anyone who wants to come forward and provide investment in this club at this crucial juncture, but it’s also clear that there won’t be any development of assets that are separated from the club.”

Story continues

Earlier in the day, Steve Diamond revealed that Adam Hewitt, a long-term partner and main shirt sponsor of Worcester, had covered costs for the pre-season trip to Inverness to face Glasgow Warriors next Friday.

Nick Easter, the club’s forwards and defence coach, has spelled out the psychological cost of the uncertainty surrounding Worcester.

“As the news [of a winding-up petition from HMRC] broke, I was moving house after three years in Newcastle,” wrote the former England international for Planet Rugby. “To be moving my family, including two kids under the age of three, trying to complete on a property purchase and have this disruption as a backdrop has been one of the most stressful periods of my life.”