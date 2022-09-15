Worcester Warriors face immediate suspension from all competitions after RFU ultimatum

Worcester Warriors have until midday Friday to avoid immediate suspension following RFU ultimatum

Worcester Warriors face immediate suspension from competitive rugby union if the club cannot prove by midday on Friday that it has the means to safely host matches at Sixways.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) gave notice of this deadline on Thursday evening and it is understood that expulsion from all men's and women's competitions, including the Premiership, could follow if the situation is not resolved.

The news came as Worcester staff were said to be “at breaking point” and the club’s financial crisis took a bizarre twist following an embarrassing Government blunder, with supporters wrongly informed that the club had been placed into administration.

“The RFU, PRL (Premiership Rugby Limited) and DCMS (the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) has been seeking assurances from the Worcester Warriors owners regarding funding and potential new ownership proposals for several weeks,” read a statement from the RFU on Thursday evening.

“All parties are concerned that the lack of available funds will not allow the club to hold matches safely for players and spectators, and for ongoing medical provision for players. In particular, the local authority have not yet provided the club a General Safety Certificate to allow matches to be played at Sixways Stadium.

“All parties must balance the needs of the club to have time to raise funds to safely hold matches, with the need for certainty for supporters, players and support staff of all teams for the matches due to be held at Sixways Stadium this weekend.

“The RFU has written to Worcester Warriors to confirm they will be immediately suspended from all competitions, including the Gallagher Premiership, Allianz Premier 15s and Allianz Cup if assurances as to the ability to safely hold matches at Sixways Stadium are not provided by 12 noon on 16 September. This includes evidence that the local authority has issued a General Safety Certificate, and written confirmation of medical provision.”

On Saturday, University of Worcester Women are due to host Harlequins in the Allianz Premier15s with Exeter Chiefs arriving at Sixways the following day to face Steve Diamond’s side. Unsurprisingly, on another day without news of progress on the club’s sale, the mood is understood to be darkening.

One source suggested that employees, many of whom have not received full pay, were “at breaking point”. A tweet from the account of the Worcester Warriors Academy revealed that staff did not have access to the email system and “are unlikely to until next week at the earliest”.

Players are understood to have been kept in the dark, while key members of the rugby department will hold a meeting on Friday morning over whether the weekend’s games can proceed. It is expected that a decision on the fixtures will be known when that has concluded. Customarily, Premiership sides release their team sheets for Saturday and Sunday matches at noon on Friday.

The RFU explained that any suspension, which may also offer breathing space for a takeover to be finalised, could be lifted once sufficient funding is in place and there is evidence to hold matches safely. However, there will be another deadline given, beyond which Worcester’s sanction could increase to expulsion.



On Thursday morning, supporters began circulating letters from the ministerial support team at the Department of Digital, Culture Media and Sport (DCMS), in which it was written that “the decision to place the club into administration was made by the club’s directors”.

However, sources quickly indicated that these were the result of a remarkable mistake and that Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, the club’s co-owners, were continuing to hold out against that decision. Later on Thursday morning followed an apology from DCMS, which is under significant strain following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It was confirmed that “the position set out” had been “incorrect” and “used lines that had been prepared in the eventuality of Worcester Warriors going into administration at the request of club directors”.

“The club is not in administration,” continued this retraction. “The Department continues to work tirelessly with them, the Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby on options for future survival.”

Worcester responded with a statement of their own in which they explained that DCMS had apologised for their mistake and “the distress and anxiety it has caused to our staff and suppliers at what is already an extremely stressful time”.

The statement added: “As we stated yesterday we are awaiting the signing of Heads of Terms on an agreement with a buyer which would secure the long-term future of the club.”

Exeter plan to travel to the West Midlands on Saturday and Rob Baxter, their director of rugby, explained that they will be left out of pocket themselves, to the tune of “tens of thousands” of pounds in case of a cancellation.

“It will be a financial cost to us and that's what it is, but it pales into insignificance compared to the situation Worcester find themselves in at the moment,” he said.