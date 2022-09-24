Worcester v Newcastle live: Score and latest updates from Premiership Rugby - GETTY IMAGES

03:23 PM

19 min: Worcester 7 Newcastle 5

A brilliant box kick from Simpson and it lands right into the five metre channel between Radwan and Tait.

However, the Newcastle pair make a real mess of it and it goes into touch for a Worcester line out.

Unfortunately, the hosts lose it.

03:22 PM

The Worcester Warriors fans liked that...

Worcester Warriors fans - Worcester v Newcastle live: Score and latest updates from Premiership Rugby - GETTY IMAGES

03:19 PM

17 min: Worcester 7 Newcastle 5

TRRRRRYYYYY

What a response from the hosts!

Alex Hearle steps around the midfield defenders from a few metres out and goes under the posts!

Billy Searle adds the two and Worcester take the lead!

03:17 PM

15 min: Worcester 0 Newcastle 5

Another penalty for the hosts!

And we go back into the corner.

03:16 PM

13 min: Worcester 0 Newcastle 5

And the Sixways stadium erupts.

Scrum penalty to Worcester.

Billy Searle kicks play up 22.

Worcester fans certainly enjoyed that!

03:14 PM

11 min: Worcester 0 Newcastle 5

Some good play from Worcester, as Ollie Lawerence is able to find some room down the left channel and makes a break for it

Billy Searle is on his right shoulder but a huge tackle comes in on him in the 22 from Alex Tait.

Ball goes to the deck and then a penalty goes against the hosts,

Connon up to half way.

03:10 PM

8 min: Worcester 0 Newcastle 5

Finally the hosts get some of the ball!

They win the lineout on half-way and now attack into the Newcastle half

03:08 PM

5 min: Worcester 0 Newcastle 5

TRRYYYYY

It all started with another penalty going the visitors the way.

Back into the corner we went and then George McGuigan drove it over and scored from a driving maul.

However, the conversion for Newcastle is sliced wide.

03:05 PM

3 min: Worcester 0 Newcastle 0

Sadly, for Worcester its another penalty to their visitors and to the corner they go

However, what a steal from Andrew Kitchener and Simpson box kicks to the ten metre line.

Story continues

03:02 PM

1 min: Worcester 0 Newcastle 0

Penalty to the visitors

On half way, Brett Connon kicks all the way to the five metre line.

03:00 PM

Kick off

Here we go then, we are underway at Sixways!

02:58 PM

A few moments ago..

The Worcester Warriors team are doing a lap in front of the East Stand getting a standing ovation!

What a wonderful moment!

02:56 PM

Before kick off..

Diamonds (L) Walder (R) - Worcester v Newcastle live: Score and latest updates from Premiership Rugby - GETTY IMAGES

02:52 PM

Lineups

Worcester Warriors : Jamie Shillcock, Alex Hearle, Ollie Lawrence, Francois Venter (captain), Duhan Van Der Merwe, Billy Searle, Gareth Simpson, Murray McCallum, Curtis Langdon, Jay Tyaack, Joe Batley, Andrew Kitchener, Fergus Lee-Warner, Cameron Neild, TomDodd

Reserves: Hame Faiva, Kai Owen, Jack Owlett, Graham Kitchener, Matt Kvesic, Will Chudley, Oli Morris, Noah Heward

Newcaslte Falcons: Alex Tatt, Adam Radwan, Ben Stevenson, George Wacokecoke, Mateo Carreras, Brett Connon, Cameron Nordli-Kelemeti, Phil Brantingham. George McGuigan (captain) Trevor Davison, Greg Peterson, Sebastain De Chaves, Sean Robinson, Connor Collett, Callum Chick

Reserves: Charlie Maddison, Adam Brocklebank, Mark Tampin, George Merrick, Jamie Blamire, Josh Barton, Tian Schofeman, Tom Penny

02:35 PM

Good afternoon....

How are we all?

Welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of round three of the Gallagher Premiership clash between Worcester Warriors and Newcastle Falcons at Sixways.

A question many Worcester fans will be asking is there any light at the end of tunnel?

Well, it does not seem like a bright one in all truth but there seems to finally be some sort of conclusion in the ongoing financial crisis at the club.

Following weeks of being told a buyer was in the process of agreeing a deal with the club's owners, Worcester face the real possibility of the club going into administration.

Worcester MP Robin Walker pushed for it on Thursday in parliament, knowing it is the best solution for the club long term.

And then on Friday rumours circulated that administrators had been sent in, but that is not confirmed and remains to be officially announced.

The RFU have told the club they have until 5PM on Monday to provide them with assurances and evidence they can finance themselves for the rest of the 2022/23 season or else they will be suspended from all competition.

The current owners, Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring, continue to suggest a deal could be struck but now seem to have resigned to the fact administration may well be the best solution for all involved.

But their delay in sorting this situation out could, could well have scuppered the club's chances of survival and now suspension on Monday seems incredibly likely.

But before all of that, there is a game to be played at Sixways.

This afternoon's game with Newcastle Falcons will be the third match in the space of six days and it could well be the last game this club ever plays at Sixways in the words of Steve Diamond, so why not go out with a bang then?

What happens after today's match is anyone's guess..

Join us before kick off at 3pm.