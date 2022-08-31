Worcester pull out of pre-season game with Glasgow amid uncertain future

Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Worcester’s players received an 11th hour reprieve on Wednesday after being informed their August wages would be paid. The Warriors have nevertheless pulled out of a scheduled pre-season game against Glasgow on Friday amid continuing uncertainty over the club’s financial position.

The Guardian understands a fresh loan has been taken out to ensure the players wages are paid in full, although staff will receive only 65% of what they are owed. It gives Worcester some much-needed breathing space in their battle to retain their players and stay afloat with the new Premiership season kicking off next week.

The club had been due to travel to Inverness for Friday’s match, with a sponsor having offered to cover the costs, but the club’s director of rugby, Steve Diamond, said “the unique and worrying situation” facing the club meant it was not feasible to fulfil the fixture.

Diamond described the decision not to go to Scotland as “hugely frustrating and disappointing” but confirmed there was little other option available in the circumstances. “It simply isn’t feasible to play when futures remain uncertain and a decision had to be taken today,” the 54-year-old said via Twitter. “It is unethical for professional players to play a full on game with the risk of injury and the real possibility of no employment to follow.”

Diamond added that his squad were “bitterly disappointed to be put in this position” having worked hard in recent weeks to be fully up to speed for the start of the Premiership season. Worcester are scheduled to kick off at London Irish on Saturday week.

As things stand Diamond is still due to attend the Premiership launch at Twickenham on Thursday when officials will be under increasing pressure to clarify the situation. Until their late reprieve, Worcester’s players and coaches had been told their wages were unlikely to be paid this month. It naturally raised fears over the futures of stars such as the British & Irish Lions duo of Duhan Van der Merwe and Rory Sutherland, who would be attractive signings for other club.

A number of potential buyers and investors have been in discussions with the loss-making club. Worcester, who were also late paying the players’ wages in May, have been issued with a winding-up petition by HMRC, which is looking to recoup £6million in unpaid tax.