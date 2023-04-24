Woolrich Teams With Matt McCormick’s One of These Days for Capsule

Woolrich’s roots in Americana are front and center in its latest capsule collection with artist Matt McCormick and his One of These Days fashion brand.

A multifaceted artist splitting his artistic and personal life between New York and Los Angeles, McCormick is known for his contemporary take on the iconography of the American West via paintings, often flanked by written messages.

Formerly a tattoo artist and tour manager for rapper Tyler, the Creator, the One of These Days founder revisited workwear staples including cotton overshirts with jacquard motifs; a three-in-one field jacket that can be layered over a vest, and T-shirts and crewnecks.

They all bear different iterations of a similar pattern depicting horses galloping against a mountain landscape, which is reminiscent of his paintings.

The eight-piece collection drops on both brands’ e-commerce sites and includes a leather and canvas tote bag, as well as blankets.

A vest from the One of These Days x Woolrich capsule collection.

