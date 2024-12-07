Wooley scores 28 as Kennesaw State takes down Georgia State 81-77

ATLANTA (AP) — Adrian Wooley's 28 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Georgia State 81-77 on Friday night.

Wooley shot 9 for 17 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Owls (7-3). Simeon Cottle shot 8 for 18 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line to add 27 points.

The Panthers (4-5) were led in scoring by Zarigue Nutter, who finished with 20 points, four assists and two steals. Georgia State also got 18 points and 10 rebounds from Cesare Edwards. Toneari Lane finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Cottle's 21-point second half helped Kennesaw State close out the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

