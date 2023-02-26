Woody Harrelson Spreads Anti-Vax Conspiracies During SNL Monologue

Screen-Shot-2023-02-26-at-12.16.45-AM - Credit: NBC

Woody Harrelson has always harbored some, well, strange views.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who first won over audiences on Cheers, is a 9/11 truther who’s shared a number of conspiracy theories during the Covid pandemic. In April 2020, Harrelson posted a gonzo article tying the supposed “negative effects of 5G” to the spread of Covid, saying he found it “very interesting.” In a May 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Harrelson said of mask-wearing during the pandemic, “As one who doesn’t believe in the germ theory, I find it rather absurd.”

And so, during his rambling SNL monologue Saturday night, an apparently under the influence Harrelson continued along these lines. After a winding story about smoking weed — shouting-out his pot shop in West Hollywood, The Woods — and claiming his manager, Jeremy, transported weed from the LA shop to New York for him, Harrelson went into a spiel about the pandemic.

The self-proclaimed “anarchist” joked about a supposed movie script, a clear metaphor for the pandemic, that went, “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs — and keep taking them — over and over.”

He then remarked, “I threw the script away. I mean, who is gonna believe that crazy idea! Being forced to do drugs? I do them voluntarily all day long.”

Oh, Woody. Might be time to switch up the strain.

