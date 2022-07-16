Woody Harrelson Spotted Boating in Croatia with Wife amid Talks to Star in Jukebox Musical Sailing

Giovana Gelhoren
·3 min read
EXCLUSIVE: Woody Harrelson, waved to the passengers on the ship, after which he showed the middle finger to the photographer. Woody is with his wife Laura Louie. Woody Harrelson, waved to the passengers on the ship, after which he showed the middle finger to the photographer. Woody is with his wife Laura Louie. Ivo Cagalj and Milan Sabic, and Miroslav Leals /PIXSELL. Split, Croatia Date Taken: 16 Jul 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Woody Harrelson, waved to the passengers on the ship, after which he showed the middle finger to the photographer. Woody is with his wife Laura Louie. Woody Harrelson, waved to the passengers on the ship, after which he showed the middle finger to the photographer. Woody is with his wife Laura Louie. Ivo Cagalj and Milan Sabic, and Miroslav Leals /PIXSELL. Split, Croatia Date Taken: 16 Jul 2022

Pixsell Pixsell / SplashNews.com

Woody Harrelson is enjoying a day out on the water with his wife.

The three-time Oscar nominee, 60, was spotted boating with his wife, Laura Louie, in Croatia on Saturday.

The couple, who has been married since 2008, was captured with wide smiles as Harrelson waved to passengers on a nearby ship. The Hunger Games star also was also seen raising his fist into the air at another moment.

Harrelson and Louie have three children together: daughters Deni, 29, Zoe, 25, and Makani, 16. The family of five currently resides in Hawaii.

RELATED: Woody Harrelson's New Comedy Receives 8-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes Film Festival (Report)

Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson

Frazer Harrison/Getty

While the couple enjoys their visit to the mediterranean, the actor is also said to be planning his next project: the 1970s jukebox musical Sailing, according to Deadline.

The movie, from Rock of Ages creator Chris D'Arienzo, will follow a group of musicians in the late 1970s as they discover yacht rock, the soft rock music genre that took over radio during that era, the outlet reported.

RELATED: Woody Harrelson Acted in 'Self-Defense' in Physical Altercation at Watergate Hotel, Police Say

"Everything about the yacht rock vibe, ethos and lifestyle will be brought on board this fun and hilarious nostalgic comedy," Lionsgate president of production Erin Westerman said in a statement, per Deadline. "We're thrilled to be working with Jeremy, Jonathan, Gillian, Chris, and Woody, and we're confident that it will not only have a phenomenal soundtrack, but it will also put you in a summertime mood."

Most recently, Harrelson's new film, Triangle of Sadness, was highly celebrated at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The satire from award-winning director Ruben Östlund premiered at the French festival to an "uproarious" eight-minute standing ovation, according to Variety.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Woody Harrelson attends the photocall for &quot;Triangle Of Sadness&quot; during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Woody Harrelson attends the photocall for "Triangle Of Sadness" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Mike Marsland/WireImage

RELATED: White Men Can't Jump Turns 30: Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, Rosie Perez Reunite at 2022 Oscars

"What a wonderful screening," Östlund said after the movie premiered, per the outlet. "What an ensemble we had. Thank you so much!"

Triangle of Sadness follows the journey of a luxury yacht filled with snobby guests who are guided by an alcoholic captain, played by Harrelson, as a storm rocks the boat.

The last time Östlund screened a film of his at Cannes he received the festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, for his 2017 comedy The Square. The movie starred Elisabeth Moss and Dominic West and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Harrelson recently received another standing ovation while taking to the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. He and his White Men Can't Jump costarsWesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, reunited onstage — 30 years to the day since the release of their 1992 sports comedy — to present the award for Best Cinematography, which went to Greig Fraser for Dune.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Woody Harrelson in Talks to Star in Musical Comedy ‘Sailing’ for Chris D’Arienzo and Lionsgate

    The negotiations include a producer role for Harrelson

  • Rocket blasts off from Scottish moor as students aim for space

    The students faced a ‘nerve-wracking’ experience as they sought to launch from the remote moor.

  • Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Most Chill Version of a Corset Dress in New York City

    Now that's how you dress for summer weather.

  • Canada's Charles (Air) Jourdain loses majority decision on UFC Fight Night card

    ELMONT, N.Y. — Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain lost a majority decision to (Hurricane) Shane Burgos on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The judges scored it 29-28, 29-28 for Burgos with a 28-28 tie. Jourdain (13-5-1) finished with a flourish in the third round and connected with more significant strikes throughout (113-42 according to UFC Stats). But Burgos (15-3-0) took him down twice, attempted three submissions and had more than six minutes control time. All three judges gave Jo

  • Smoke From Gironde Wildfires Seen From Cap Ferret, France

    Two fires burning in the Gironde department of France since July 12 have prompted evacuations in the region. according to local officials.More than 12,200 people have been evacuated as 1,200 firefighters fought the two fires spanning around 10,000 hectares, or approximately 24,710 acres, according to the Department of Gironde.Footage filmed from Cap Ferret on Saturday, July 16, shows smoke rising from the fires.According to officials, the fires that started on Tuesday, July 12, have destroyed seven buildings in the region, including one house. Credit: @ActusNonStop via Storyful

  • Katie Holmes Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus Becky G, Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Joanna Lumley Matches Her Hot Pink Outfit to Her Damehood Medal in Ceremony with Princess Anne

    Dame Joanna Lumley said she "would never dream" of such an honor when she was "having my prefect badge taken away for smoking" as a child

  • Tom Cruise Grabs Dinner with Salma Hayek and Her Husband François-Henri Pinault in London

    Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise was all smiles as he posed for photos with Salma Hayek outside the London restaurant where they had dinner with her husband François-Henri Pinault

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • CFL hits Roughriders' Marino with several suspensions

    TORONTO — Defensive lineman Garrett Marino of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has been hit hard with three separate suspensions from the Canadian Football League, along with a stern message from commissioner Randy Ambrosie. The incidents took place last Friday during the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The suspensions are the most severe discipline ever imposed by the CFL for in-game behaviour. “This behaviour has no place in our league,” Ambrosie said in a written statement o

  • Blue Jays needed new leadership for new chapter

    Charlie Montoyo was the right manager to lead the rebuild in Toronto, and beyond during the pandemic, but now that the Blue Jays are World Series contenders on paper, the team needs new leadership to be successful.

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I