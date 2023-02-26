Woody Harrelson Spoofs ‘The Whale’ on ‘SNL’: ‘I Gained 450 Pounds in 6 Months’ — Watch

If there’s one awards season movie that lends most easily to parody, it may be Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” It stars Brendan Fraser as an obese online English teacher, with the now-Oscar-nominated actor wearing a quite-heavy fat suit to play the role, coming to terms with the looming end of his life.

And so, of course, “Saturday Night Live” took advantage of the movie’s controversy-baiting narrative, with five-time host Woody Harrelson spoofing the Academy Award-nominated film in a new sketch. He plays an actor who gained 450 pounds by eating “gristle loaf” — it’s “compressed beef fat and corn syrup,” made into a loaf. “I ate nine of these a day because I thought I would win the Oscar.”

More from IndieWire

“SNL” cast member Chloe Fineman plays an actress (channeling Sadie Sink in the actual movie) fretting about having to dye her hair brown for her role. The movie here, however, is not called “The Whale,” but instead “The Hippo,” with Harrelson playing an actor named Keith who’s upset about how far he’s had to take himself for the part.

Harrelson stars in “Triangle of Sadness,” which is nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay for Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund. The two-time Palme d’Or winner’s scathing and scatological satire of the uber-rich isn’t likely to win any of the Academy Awards’ major prizes, but it’s been widely acclaimed since its Cannes 2022 premiere and release last fall.

Harrelson also stars in Bobby Farrelly’s “Champions” for Focus Features, which releases the rousing sports comedy on March 10.

Brendan Fraser, meanwhile, is an Oscar possibility for his physically grueling portrayal in “The Whale,” which earned him his first Academy Award nomination.

Watch the “Saturday Night Live” sketch below.

𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘦 made a lot of sacrifices for this film pic.twitter.com/XLHk4ZgYBk — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 26, 2023

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.