Woodward Selected by Airbus to Provide Balance of Plant Solution for ZEROe Fuel Cell Demonstrator Contributing to Zero-Emission Flight

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD), a global leader in aerospace energy conversion and control, announced that it will work together with Airbus to provide the Fuel Cell Balance of Plant (BoP) solution for the ZEROe demonstrator, which aims to put a zero-emission aircraft into service by 2035.

Woodward will contribute advanced design capabilities and world-leading fuel technologies to the ZEROe project for more sustainable air travel based on hydrogen propulsion. Woodward’s BoP will contribute an essential part of the project, with a comprehensive package of monitoring and control means for hydrogen fuel and air for the hydrogen fuel cell system.

“We’re pleased Airbus has decided to work with Woodward to provide component solutions to meet its high standards of safety, efficiency and performance for its ZEROe Fuel Cell demonstrator,” said Terry Voskuil, President, Woodward Aerospace. “The ZEROe project will provide important solutions in the portfolio for emission-free flying and will help fulfill the decarbonization goal. We’re very proud to be a part of it. Through our leading fuel cell technologies and our unsurpassed fuel component design capabilities, we’re committed to supporting Airbus in achieving its zero-emission ambition.”

About Woodward

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacturing, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding Woodward’s collaboration with Airbus to provide the Fuel Cell Balance of Plant solution for the ZEROe demonstrator, Woodward’s anticipated contributions to the ZEROe project, and the anticipated solutions that the ZEROe project will provide in the portfolio for emission-free flying and toward fulfilling the decarbonization goal. Actual results could differ materially from projections or any other forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from projections and forward-looking statements are described in Woodward's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022.

