Woodward has 18 as Colgate takes down Boston University 87-50

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Woodward's 18 points helped Colgate defeat Boston University 87-50 on Saturday.

Woodward also had five rebounds and seven assists for the Raiders (6-11, 3-1 Patriot League). Parker Jones shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Kyle Carlesimo went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

Michael McNair led the Terriers (8-9, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Malcolm Chimezie added 10 points and six rebounds for Boston University. Azmar Abdullah finished with six points and two steals.

Colgate took the lead with 16:51 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Chandler Baker led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 53-25 at the break. Colgate outscored Boston University by nine points over the final half, while Woodward led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Colgate visits Navy and Boston University hosts Lehigh.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press