Woodstock's town square upgrade to begin soon

The long-awaited Woodstock Town Square project should begin within the next two or three weeks.

With the final tender awarded and steps in place to bring costs within budget, Woodstock CAO Andrew Garnett expects crews to begin work in June or early July.

In his update to council on Tuesday, June 13, Garnett acknowledged the town hoped to start the project in May, but the late arrival of materials and efforts to reduce costs pushed the start time into the heart of the busy summer season.

While the timing is not ideal, he said most affected business owners and the contractor want the work to begin as soon as possible.

Garnett doesn't expect crews on site for at least three weeks.

He said the contractor E. Cummings Contracting agreed to take steps to reduce inconvenience to traffic, pedestrians and access to businesses.

"The concern is that if we put it off, what are the chances that bad weather could delay it," Garnett said.

He added the project requires completion before the fall frost hits.

While unable to provide an exact timeline, Garnett said it would be "quite lengthy," adding it would take at least one month to complete.

The project includes upgrading underground water and sewer lines, replacing the brick and concrete, adding new lights, trees, and benches and enhancing the square's appearance.

The June 13 council meeting also saw council approve the final and largest tender for the project to E. Cummings Contracting. Garnett noted all tenders came in higher than anticipated.

He said Cummings representatives met with town staff and project engineers CBCL Engineering and Environment Design Ltd. at the town square last week to find ways to shave some costs.

Garnett said they identified changes he described as "more beneficial cost-wise to us."

Finance Director Kristen Pelkey told the River Valley Sun the four significant adjustments didn't all save money, but they amounted to a net savings of $126,000, bringing the total project cost to $570,000 plus GST.

Most, if not all, those savings came from the reduction of the Cummings contract, which dropped to $498,303. Council previously awarded tenders for the supply of paving tiles and benches.

Garnett outlined the four changes to council members.

He said the contractors would remove asphalt and lay geogrid, which he described as a "snow fence" looking mesh which would provide better stability for the new surface.

He said they also agreed on a different and less expensive model of street lights that are similar to existing ones.

"They're far better, actually, so that was kind of a win-win."

Garnett explained the tender called for the planting of seven trees. They reduced that to four.

He said Woodstock Public Works Director Greg Stokes welcomed that change, noting it would make snow removal much more manageable.

Garnett joked that public works staff and landscape architects usually have different views about what makes an ideal design.

The CAO said the new plan would add 10 square metres of sidewalk.

Pelkey said the Regional Development Commission previously agreed to cover approximately $309,000 of the project bill.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun