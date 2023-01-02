Woodstock New Year's Levee recognizes community leaders

In one of her first official duties, newly elected Woodstock Mayor Trina Jones hosted the annual New Year's Levee at the historic Connell House and presented Certificates of Recognition to several community leaders.

Jones and her eight-member council officially took office in the newly expanded municipality of Woodstock effective on Jan. 1.

On behalf of the town, the mayor presented nine Certificates of Recognition to nine individuals — Andy Leech, Laurie McLellan, Sheila Sparks, Rev. Craig Woodcock, Dwight and Fay Fraser, Gerald Gavel, Paul Hanson and Gloria Yachyshen — and one organization, the Woodstock Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, paying tribute to their respective contributions to the community.

Mayor Jones used the Levee to deliver an abbreviated state of the town, noting the significant nature of Jan. 1, 2023, as a "major milestone" for both the expanded Woodstock and New Brunswick.

She noted the new year ushers in the most significant change in municipal politics in 50 years.

The focus of the Jan. 1 event surrounded the presentation of certificates on behalf of Woodstock.

The town recognized Andy Leech for his service on several municipal and regional organizations, including two terms on Woodstock council, his service on Woodstock's Planning Advisory Committee and the Regional Service Commission 12 Planning Review and Adjustment Committee.

Laurie McLellan earned recognition for her long-running promotion of the Carleton County maple sugar industry while providing valuable education for families. She also sits as a long-serving member of the Woodstock Farm Market board.

For Sheila Sparks, the Woodstock Certificate of Recognition is the latest of several honours related to securing the memory of the region's veterans. In 2020, Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAuley presented Sparks with a national commendation for her efforts to locate and restore more than 600 veterans' grave markers from 32 cemeteries throughout the region.

Rev. Craig Woodcock accepted a certificate recognizing his active contributions to the region's community ministerial outreach and his role in pastoral care at the Upper River Valley Hospital. The town also recognized Woodcock's role in maintaining the Woodstock Baptist Church as the emergency evacuation centre for the neighbouring Townsview School.

Prominent Woodstock business couple Dwight and Fay Fraser received recognition for their significant financial donations to various ongoing charitable campaigns in the Upper Valley Region. The certificate also recognized the Frasers' contributions to support the former Woodstock Junior B hockey franchise, as well as youth programming and Sam's Room at the AYR Motor Centre.

Gerald Gavel's certificate recognizes, among other things, the retired businessman's "institutional memory" of the local food bank. Gavel played a pivotal role in developing a long-term plan culminating in Valley Food Bank's successful efforts to secure its own building. Gavel continues to remain active in the area's music scene, organizing the local fiddle group.

Paul Hanson's many years of dedication to veterans, peacekeepers, and the monuments that remind everyone of their sacrifice and courage served as the basis of his Certificate of Recognition. Hanson plays a central role with Carleton County Cenotaph Refurbishment Committee and continues participating in the ANAVETs' school Remembrance Day programs. Hanson actively advocates for local veterans and helps organize International Day of Peacekeeper events.

The town recognized Gloria Yachyshen's many contributions to the region's art and music fields with a certificate paying tribute to her efforts on behalf of the Dooryard Arts Festival and the Dooryard Christmas Concert. It also recognized Yachyshen's role with the Woodstock High School and the Town of Woodstock Theatre Committee, the Carleton County Music Festival and the Valley Young Players.

The Certificates of Recognition presented at the New Year Levee also paid tribute to the remarkable efforts of the women of the Woodstock Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary to support the town's firefighters. In addition to providing food and refreshments to fuel firefighters' actions on the site of emergencies, the auxiliary spearheaded projects to secure such vital equipment as a thermal camera, dress uniforms and Scott air packs.

During her state of the town address, Jones acknowledged that the new year presents significant challenges and unknowns for her, the new eight-member council and the town staff.

The mayor explained the state of the town usually provides details surrounding the budget, but unfortunately, Woodstock's 2023 financial picture remains unclear.

"The budgeting process this past year was far from a normal process, and since neither myself nor council has seen or taken part in the budgeting process, I, unfortunately, can't share much with you yet," Jones said.

She said the province informed the town's Director of Finance, Kristen Pelkey, of the budget's approval, but the staff is still awaiting receipt.

Jones said she hopes to provide a more in-depth state of the town in the coming days or weeks.

"First, I'd like to thank our municipal staff for all the extra efforts they put in, as well as the transition team that met regularly throughout 2022 to meet all the deadlines the province set to be able to get to this point today," she said.

Jones also thanked former Mayor Art Slipp, whom she defeated in the Nov. 28 election.

"He played a lead role on the transition team and put in a lot of extra time with that team and with UMNB advocating at the municipal level for information," she said.

Jones reflected on 2022 as a year of multiple challenges, noting the attempts to emerge from the pandemic while facing the fallout from the war in Ukraine, skyrocketing gas prices, high inflation and a mounting healthcare crisis.

Those challenges now await the new council in 2023.

She also noted that Woodstock and surrounding communities benefit from residents always ready to help meet those challenges.

"I am reminded every day of the generosity of the community in the Upper River Valley and how, at the end of the day, we always rally to help each other through challenging times, as is evident by the many community members we are recognizing today for their volunteerism and the contributions in our community," Jones told the large crowd on hand for the Levee.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun