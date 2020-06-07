Woodstock quilter turns to COVID-19 pandemic to inspire latest design

Janet Wright wasn't planning on entering the Woodstock Quilt Guild's home challenge.

But, when the pandemic hit New Brunswick, she was left without a job, stuck in the house, with a lot of time on her hands.

The situation she found herself in and theme of the challenge, "home", inspired Wright to create a design that people are thinking about quite a lot lately.

She made a small quilt that features the COVID-19 virus.

Submitted by Janet Wright

The quilt looks remarkably like the real thing, and when she unveiled her work this week, it wasn't long before she began receiving comments from people.

"It has really brought some interesting conversations," said Wright

Wright said her husband thought she was "crazy."

"The immediate question was "what are you going to do when you get that done?'," said Wright.

"I just wanted to create something that meant something to me at that time."

Submitted by Janet Wright

Her friends were more supportive saying it was "the best thing ever."

The quilt has a 3D effect with a textured sphere covered with knotted fabric designed to resemble the red crowns of the virus.

"A lot of people, when they think quilts, they think very traditional, and this is more along the line of an art quilt," said Wright.

Wright, who's been quilting for about 20 years, said the work wasn't necessarily difficult, but it was time consuming.

"I have close to 60 hours in this," said Wright.

The quilt is being entered in the guild's biennial quilt show next year, but it can also be voted on now for the home challenge.

Wright said she never sells her quilts, so it's staying with her for now...but who knows what the future holds.

"One of my friends says 'if I see it in the Smithsonian, I'll know that it was you that made it,'" said Wright.