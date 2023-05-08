Woodstock police, Public Safety officers hand out tickets, warnings along trails and streets

Officers from the Woodstock Police Force and the Justice and Public Safety Unit handed out warnings and tickets, and initiated investigations on Saturday, May 6, as part of a summer-long effort to ensure adherence to legal and safety runs on town streets and trails.

In a press release on May 7, WPF Deputy Chief Mark Bennett said officers conducted targeted enforcement of off-road vehicle offences, motor vehicle spot checks, and foot patrols throughout the Town of Woodstock.

The release explained that these operations aim to prevent criminal activity, ensure driver and pedestrian safety, and build community relationships.

Bennett said these initiatives would continue throughout the summer.

“Residents and visitors to the Town of Woodstock can expect to see officers utilizing off-road vehicles, which allow access to areas that are typically inaccessible by patrol cars as well as motor vehicle spot checks, which will be conducted to ensure compliance with safety regulations and prevent dangerous driving behaviours,” the WPF release said. “Additionally, foot and bicycle patrols will be conducted both downtown and in residential areas. These patrols help increase police visibility and establish better relationships with the community.”

The WPF release reported that officers gave out six verbal warnings, three compliance tickets and two tickets for provincial offences throughout Saturday’s effort.

Police will also investigate three incidents where individuals failed to stop.

The release also informed vehicle owners where drivers “make the poor decision to take flight” that they risk having their vehicles seized.

“Police have the authority to seize the offending vehicle regardless of who was operating it at the time,” the WPF release stated.

The Woodstock Police Force strongly encourages those operating motor vehicles to follow all safety rules and regulations.

“By working together, we can build safer and stronger communities,” the WPF stated.

Deputy Chief Bennett and Chief Gary Forward helped launch the foot, bike and ATV patrol initiative Saturday morning, May 6, by walking the beat along downtown Woodstock streets and trails.

Both expressed the importance of police visibility and communication with the town residents and visitors.

In its release, the WPF expressed appreciation to those who support its efforts.

“From all the members of the Woodstock Police Force, we would like to thank Justice and Public Safety for their assistance in these operations, as well as the residents of Woodstock for their ongoing support and understanding while we work to provide a safe environment for all,” the force said in its press release.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun