Woodstock Police Force’s foot and bike patrols return for another year

Woodstock Police Force’s top brass hit the downtown sidewalks and trails Saturday morning, May 6, to help launch the return of the force’s annual foot and bike patrols.

Merchants, shoppers, and travellers heading through Woodstock’s downtown area witnessed or may have talked to Chief Gary Forward and Deputy Chief Mark Bennett as they launched the annual program to increase the force’s visibility in the community.

Bennett said visibility is a critical component of the foot and bike patrols, continuing through spring, summer and fall.

“It’s probably one of the most important parts of it,” he said. “People need to know the police are out there.”

Bennett said the patrols would happen at all hours, rain or shine.

In addition to the foot patrols, as they were doing Saturday morning, police officers will use the force’s four bikes — two e-bikes and two pedal bikes.

Bennett said the downtown beat improves communication with the public, builds positive relationships and demonstrates police officers are there to help.

He said officers would also travel the town's walking trails to guard against illegal use by motorized vehicles.

Bennett said members of his force would be monitoring trails in the area, ensuring off-road-vehicle drivers stick to the trails where motorized traffic is permitted and they follow the trail rules.

Chief Forward added police would also monitor the illegal use of town streets by off-road vehicles, noting the town council opted against providing access to any town street.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun