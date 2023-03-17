Woodstock daycare operator faces three more sex charges

A Woodstock daycare operator involved in youth and church groups in the city is facing three additional sex charges, court records show.

The court documents show the charges were laid Thursday against Trevor Hendershott, 37. He is charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference for alleged incidents involving a person younger than 16 between July and September 2022, according to court records.

Hendershott, the owner of Trevor’s Childcare in Woodstock, made a virtual court appearance from Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre Thursday afternoon. His case was adjourned to Monday.

Woodstock police charged Hendershott last week with invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference. The charges stem from allegations involving a different complainant younger than 16 between February 2022 and March this year, court documents show.

In both cases, the identities of complainants are protected by a publication ban.

Woodstock police are working with the Children’s Aid Society of Oxford County on the investigation. The agency responds to cases involving a community caregiver who may have harmed a child or youth, executive director Tina Diamond has said.

Hendershott has operated his daycare service in Woodstock since 2021 and had worked at Good Beginnings early learning and child-care centre at Algonquin elementary school for eight years, according to his Facebook profile. He was previously involved with a Boy Scouts group and volunteered at Movement Church in Woodstock.

Hendershott’s membership with Ontario’s College of Early Child Educators had been suspended as of Sept. 16, 2022, for non-payment of fees or penalties, a spokesperson said.

cleon@postmedia.com

twitter.com/CalviatLFPress

Calvi Leon, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press