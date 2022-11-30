PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 /

INVESTOR BRIEFING DAY 2022

Woodside's Investor Briefing Day (IBD) is on Thursday, 1 December 2022. A copy of the presentation was released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Thursday, 1 December 2022 and is available at https://www.woodside.com/media-centre/announcements.

A webcast recording and transcript of the IBD will be made available on Woodside's website and can be accessed at the same link.

To access the live webcast of the IBD, please follow the link at https://webcast.openbriefing.com/9173/. The webcast will commence at 09.30 AEDT / 06.30 AWST on Thursday, 1 December 2022 (16.30 CST on Wednesday, 30 November 2022).

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Woodside Energy Group Ltd







View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/729590/Woodside-Energy-Group-Ltd-Announces-Investor-Briefing-Day-2022



