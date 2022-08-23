Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Segment Reporting Restatement and Other Items

Woodside Energy Group Ltd
·12 min read

SEGMENT REPORTING RESTATEMENT AND OTHER ITEMS

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Woodside's half-year 2022 results are scheduled for release on 30 August 2022.

P2#yIS1
P2#yIS1

The results will include the first financial statements and reserves and resources update issued for the company following completion of the merger with BHP's petroleum business (BHPP). Further context on changes to Woodside's reporting and other items in the half-year 2022 results is provided below.

Segment reporting restatement

The half-year 2022 financial statements will be represented under four segments to align with Woodside's management and business structure:

· Australia - covers Woodside's operating assets, exploration and development activities in Australia

· International - covers Woodside's operating assets, exploration and development activities outside Australia

· Marketing - includes third-party LNG trading activities, activities related to the sale and purchase of Corpus Christi cargoes and LNG optimisation activities

· Corporate/Other - corporate and all other activities unable to be allocated.

To enable a comparison of prior period performance, table A.1 "Segment revenue and expenses" has been restated using the new segments for the full-year 2021, half-year 2021 and full-year 2020 reporting periods. The restated tables are attached to this announcement and reflect Woodside prior to the merger with BHPP.

Woodside also intends to provide supplementary information by project in its half-yearly release which will include operating revenue; earnings before interest and tax (EBIT); earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA); depreciation and amortisation expense and production costs.

Reserves and resources update

An update to Woodside's reserves and resources position will be released with the half-year 2022 results and will incorporate the assets acquired as part of the merger. Woodside confirms there are no changes to reservoir outcomes expected in the half-year reserves and resources update compared to Woodside's most recent reserves statement issued in February 2022.

The reserves and resources will apply consistent reporting methodology and conversion factors across the combined portfolio, as outlined in Woodside's Second Quarter 2022 Report released on 21 July 2022.

All gas products for reserves and resources will be reported in standard cubic feet (scf) and barrels of oil equivalent (boe) based on a conversion factor of 5,700 scf per boe. BHPP previously used 6,000 scf per boe.

Woodside will also estimate and report its Proved Reserves (1P) in accordance with US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting requirements. Woodside's reserves and resource estimates remain compliant with the Society of Petroleum Engineers Petroleum Resources Management System (SPE-PRMS) guidelines.

Half-year LNG production

In the first half of 2022, Woodside produced 4.39 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) which is approximately 36.14 million barrels of oil equivalent. The first-half LNG production by facility (Woodside share) was:

Facility

LNG production

(MMboe)

LNG production

(million tonnes)

Pluto LNG

21.65

2.61

North West Shelf

10.44

1.29

Wheatstone

4.05

0.49

Total

36.14

4.39

Half-year results teleconference

A teleconference providing an overview of the half-year 2022 results and a question and answer session will

be hosted by Woodside CEO and Managing Director, Meg O'Neill, and Chief Financial Officer, Graham Tiver, at 07.30 AWST / 09.30 AEST on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 (18.30 CDT on Monday, 29 August 2022).

We recommend participants pre-register 5 to 10 minutes prior to the event with one of the following links:

· https://webcast.openbriefing.com/8864/ to view the presentation and listen to a live stream of the question-and-answer session

· https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10021655-sgwyd6.html to participate in the question-and-answer session. Following pre-registration, participants will receive the teleconference details and a unique access passcode.

Contacts:

INVESTORS

Matthew Turnbull
M: +1 (713) 448-0956

Sarah Peyman
M: +61 457 513 249

E: investor@woodside.com

MEDIA

Ben Cranston
M: +61 484 112 469
E: ben.cranston@woodside.com

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

Restated Table A.1 "Segment revenue and expenses" for the full-year ended 31 December 2021

Australia

International

Marketing

Corporate and Other

Consolidated

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

Revenue

Liquefied natural gas[1]

3,910

-

1,449

-

5,359

Pipeline gas

43

-

-

-

43

Crude oil and condensate

1,316

-

-

-

1,316

Natural gas liquids

60

-

-

-

60

Revenue from sale of hydrocarbons

5,329

-

1,449

-

6,778

Intersegment revenue[2]

(236)

-

236

-

-

Processing and services revenue

143

-

-

-

143

Shipping and other revenue

4

-

37

-

41

Other revenue

(89)

-

273

-

184

Operating revenue

5,240

-

1,722

-

6,962

Production costs[3]

(489)

-

-

8

(481)

Royalties, excise and levies

(218)

-

-

-

(218)

Insurance

(32)

-

-

1

(31)

Inventory movement

17

-

-

-

17

Costs of production

(722)

-

-

9

(713)

Land and buildings

(51)

-

-

-

(51)

Transferred exploration and evaluation

(79)

-

-

-

(79)

Plant and equipment

(1,419)

-

-

(30)

(1,449)

Oil and gas properties depreciation and amortisation

(1,549)

-

-

(30)

(1,579)

Shipping and direct sales costs[4]

(197)

-

(45)

32

(210)

Trading costs

(3)

-

(1,492)

-

(1,495)

Other hydrocarbon costs

(6)

-

-

-

(6)

Other cost of sales

(11)

-

-

(1)

(12)

Movement in onerous contract provision

-

-

140

-

140

Other cost of sales

(217)

-

(1,397)

31

(1,583)

Cost of sales

(2,488)

-

(1,397)

10

(3,875)

Gross profit

2,752

-

325

10

3,087

Other income

97

(2)

70

43

208

Exploration and evaluation expenditure

(16)

(27)

-

(11)

(54)

Amortisation of permit acquisition

-

(2)

-

(1)

(3)

Write-offs

-

(265)

-

-

(265)

Exploration and evaluation

(16)

(294)

-

(12)

(322)

General, administrative and other costs

(5)

(1)

-

(152)

(158)

Depreciation of lease assets

(28)

-

-

(80)

(108)

Restoration movement

(80)

12

-

-

(68)

Other[5]

(57)

(32)

(41)

(64)

(194)

Other costs

(170)

(21)

(41)

(296)

(528)

Other expenses

(186)

(315)

(41)

(308)

(850)

Impairment losses

(10)

-

-

-

(10)

Impairment reversals

1,058

-

-

-

1,058

Profit/(loss) before tax and net finance costs

3,711

(317)

354

(255)

3,493

Restated Table A.1 "Segment revenue and expenses" for the half-year ended 30 June 2021

Australia

International

Marketing

Corporate and Other

Consolidated

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

Revenue

Liquefied natural gas[6]

1,470

-

338

-

1,808

Pipeline gas

22

-

-

-

22

Crude oil and condensate

566

-

-

-

566

Natural gas liquids

21

-

-

-

21

Revenue from sale of hydrocarbons

2,079

-

338

-

2,417

Intersegment revenue[7]

(102)

-

102

-

-

Processing and services revenue

70

-

-

-

70

Shipping and other revenue

4

-

13

-

17

Other revenue

(28)

-

115

-

87

Operating revenue

2,051

-

453

-

2,504

Production costs[8]

(229)

-

-

4

(225)

Royalties, excise and levies

(75)

-

-

-

(75)

Insurance

(13)

-

-

(3)

(16)

Inventory movement

1

-

-

-

1

Costs of production

(316)

-

-

1

(315)

Land and buildings

(26)

-

-

-

(26)

Transferred exploration and evaluation

(40)

-

-

-

(40)

Plant and equipment

(738)

-

-

(15)

(753)

Oil and gas properties depreciation and amortisation

(804)

-

-

(15)

(819)

Shipping and direct sales costs[9]

(78)

-

(15)

26

(67)

Trading costs

-

-

(355)

-

(355)

Other hydrocarbon costs

-

-

-

-

-

Other cost of sales

-

-

-

-

-

Movement in onerous contract provision

-

-

21

-

21

Other cost of sales

(78)

-

(349)

26

(401)

Cost of sales

(1,198)

-

(349)

12

(1,535)

Gross profit

853

-

104

12

969

Other income

11

(2)

-

20

29

Exploration and evaluation expenditure

(8)

(18)

-

(6)

(32)

Amortisation of permit acquisition

-

(2)

-

-

(2)

Write-offs

-

(56)

-

-

(56)

Exploration and evaluation

(8)

(76)

-

(6)

(90)

General, administrative and other costs

(1)

3

-

(70)

(68)

Depreciation of lease assets

(14)

-

-

(40)

(54)

Restoration movement

(22)

8

-

-

(14)

Other[10]

(10)

(42)

(31)

(68)

(151)

Other costs

(47)

(31)

(31)

(178)

(287)

Other expenses

(55)

(107)

(31)

(184)

(377)

Profit/(loss) before tax and net finance costs

809

(109)

73

(152)

621

Restated Table A.1 "Segment revenue and expenses" for the full-year ended 31 December 2020

Australia

International

Marketing

Corporate and Other

Consolidated

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

Revenue

Liquefied natural gas[11]

2,390

-

129

-

2,519

Pipeline gas

73

-

-

-

73

Crude oil and condensate

843

-

-

-

843

Natural gas liquids

16

-

-

-

16

Revenue from sale of hydrocarbons

3,322

-

129

-

3,451

Intersegment revenue[12]

(47)

-

47

-

-

Processing and services revenue

142

-

-

-

142

Shipping and other revenue

4

-

3

-

7

Other revenue

99

-

50

-

149

Operating revenue

3,421

-

179

-

3,600

Production costs[13]

(486)

-

-

8

(478)

Royalties, excise and levies

(82)

-

-

-

(82)

Insurance

(32)

-

-

1

(31)

Inventory movement

(32)

-

-

-

(32)

Costs of production

(632)

-

-

9

(623)

Land and buildings

(55)

-

-

-

(55)

Transferred exploration and evaluation

(99)

-

-

-

(99)

Plant and equipment

(1,535)

-

-

(29)

(1,564)

Oil and gas properties depreciation and amortisation

(1,689)

-

-

(29)

(1,718)

Shipping and direct sales costs[14]

(146)

-

(3)

38

(111)

Trading costs

(4)

-

(207)

-

(211)

Other hydrocarbon costs

(4)

-

-

-

(4)

Other cost of sales

-

-

-

-

-

Movement in onerous contract provision

-

-

(347)

-

(347)

Other cost of sales

(154)

-

(557)

38

(673)

Cost of sales

(2,475)

-

(557)

18

(3,014)

Gross profit

946

-

(378)

18

586

Other income

3

(1)

1

(39)

(36)

Exploration and evaluation expenditure

(26)

(32)

-

(9)

(67)

Amortisation of permit acquisition

(6)

(5)

-

(1)

(12)

Write-offs

-

(2)

-

-

(2)

Exploration and evaluation

(32)

(39)

-

(10)

(81)

General, administrative and other costs

(7)

(14)

-

(169)

(190)

Depreciation of lease assets

(26)

-

-

(68)

(94)

Restoration movement

(65)

37

-

-

(28)

Other[15]

(8)

-

-

(51)

(59)

Other costs

(106)

23

-

(288)

(371)

Other expenses

(138)

(16)

-

(298)

(452)

Impairment losses

(3,971)

(1,298)

-

-

(5,269)

Impairment reversals

-

-

-

-

-

Profit/(loss) before tax and net finance costs

(3,160)

(1,315)

(377)

(319)

(5,171)

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Woodside's business and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition which reflect Woodside's views held as at the date of this announcement. All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts, are forward-looking statements and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as 'guidance', 'foresee', 'likely', 'potential', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'aim', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'target', 'plan', 'forecast', 'project', 'schedule', 'will', 'should', 'seek' and other similar words or expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Woodside, its related bodies corporate and their respective officers, directors, employees, advisers or representatives. Details of the key risks relating to Woodside and its business can be found in the "Risk" section of Woodside's most recent Annual Report released to the Australian Securities Exchange and in Woodside's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should review and have regard to these risks when considering the information contained in this announcement.

Investors are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance may vary materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. All information included in this announcement, including any forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date of this announcement and, except as required by law or regulation, Woodside does not undertake to update or revise any information or forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

[1] The 2021 restated LNG revenue is based on actual pricing per segment and not the previously reported LNG portfolio pricing.

[2] Intersegment revenue is the benefit associated with optimisation activities reallocated to the Marketing segment.

[3] Production costs in the Corporate/Other segment relates to lease offset amounts for marine vessels.

[4] Shipping and direct sales benefit in Corporate/Other segment relates to lease offset amounts for charter vessels.

[5] Other comprises foreign exchange gains and losses, losses on hedging activities, cancellation costs and other expenses not associated with the ongoing operations of the business. Losses on hedging activities is included in the Marketing and Corporate/Other segments.

[6] The 2021 restated LNG revenue is based on actual pricing per segment and not the previously reported LNG portfolio pricing.

[7] Intersegment revenue is the benefit associated with optimisation activities reallocated to the Marketing segment.

[8] Production costs in the Corporate/Other segment relates to lease offset amounts for marine vessels.

[9] Shipping and direct sales benefit in Corporate/Other segment relates to lease offset amounts for charter vessels.

[10] Other comprises foreign exchange gains and losses, losses on hedging activities, cancellation costs and other expenses not associated with the ongoing operations of the business. Losses on hedging activities is included in the Marketing and Corporate/Other segments.

[11] The 2020 restated LNG revenue is based on actual pricing per segment and not the previously reported LNG portfolio pricing.

[12] Intersegment revenue is the benefit associated with optimisation activities reallocated to the Marketing segment.

[13] Production costs in the Corporate/Other segment relates to lease offset amounts for marine vessels.

[14] Shipping and direct sales benefit in Corporate/Other segment relates to lease offset amounts for charter vessels.

[15] Other comprises foreign exchange gains and losses, losses on hedging activities, cancellation costs and other expenses not associated with the ongoing operations of the business. Losses on hedging activities is included in the Corporate/Other segment.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

CONTACT:
Woodside Energy Group Ltd.
ACN 004 898 962
Mia Yellagonga
11 Mount Street
Perth WA 6000
Australia

T +61 8 9348 4000
www.woodside.com

ASX:WDS
NYSE:WDS
LSE:WDS

SOURCE: Woodside Energy Group Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713159/Woodside-Energy-Group-Ltd-Announces-Segment-Reporting-Restatement-and-Other-Items

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going