Woodside Credit Ranks as a Fastest Growing Company in Orange County and Surpasses 2020 Loan Volume

Woodside Credit

Woodside Credit Headquarters in Newport Beach, California

The Orange County Business Journal Honor Comes on the Heels of the Company’s 12th Year of Consecutive Growth

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Woodside Credit, offering the lowest monthly payments in America for classic and collector car enthusiasts, ranks as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Orange County Business Journal. With two-year revenue growth of 62.1%, it pushed the company to over $2 billion in lifetime loan originations. This year, Woodside Credit surpassed 2020’s loan volume in September, putting it on course for yet another year of record growth. The achievement cements Woodside Credit’s continued leadership position in the collectible and exotic car space, as well as the Orange County business community.

“Woodside Credit has exhibited sustained expansion over the past twelve years, and we’re honored to receive this recognition,” said Mitch Shatzen, President and Chief Operating Officer at Woodside Credit. “Our commitment to commonsense lending continues to be received well by borrowers, and our loan program provides an unmatched option to most lending products. It’s the perfect combination to drive us further into the collectible car lending market, a niche we pioneered back in 2003.”

Woodside Credit ranks #15 on The List of Fastest-Growing Midsize Private Companies by the Orange County Business Journal. Nominees are rated on two-year revenue growth from July 2019 to July 2021. Continued month-over-month growth of the portfolio and increasing demand for high-end and classic vehicles has allowed the company to expand and serve the growing market. A combination of unique loan products, excellent customer satisfaction, and a focus on technology has set the company up for success.

Woodside Credit serves its borrowers and dealers in every state through its nationwide footprint and headquarters in Newport Beach, California. The company has a history of deep relationships with industry leaders in the collectible car space that has been instrumental to its success.

View the full ranking in the September 20th, 2021 edition of the Orange County Business Journal. For more information on Woodside Credit, visit Woodside Credit’s website and stay up to date by following Woodside Credit on Facebook.

About Woodside Credit

With over $2 billion in loans, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. Established in 2003, the company’s expertise is rooted in providing loans with flexible terms and the lowest monthly payments in America. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson and is dedicated to the success of dealerships, automotive networks, and clients nationwide. With terms up to 15 years and loans up to $600,000, the company achieves an unparalleled level of quality and flexibility for clients through its commonsense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information.

Attachment



