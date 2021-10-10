Woodland gang officers seize teenager’s trove of illegal guns and ammunition

The Woodland Police Department’s gang task force recently seized a teenager’s trove of illegally possessed guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

In a news release, the Police Department said that officers were sent to a home on the 700 block of East Street after a couple said their 19-year-old son was suffering from mental health issues and was threatening to harm himself. They also said he was seen putting a stash of guns into their trash bin, according to the police department.

Several illegally possessed guns and ammunition were seized by Woodland police officers.

Gang task force officers served several search warrants at other locations based on information gathered at the couple’s home, yielding five AR-style rifles and six semiautomatic handguns, plus hundreds of bullets.

Officers also found evidence of weapons manufacturing, along with three partially completed AR-style rifles and three partially completed pistols.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody and charged with illegal possession of assault rifles. The Police Department did not release his name.