Woodland, California house sells for $1.3 million

A 4,191-square-foot house built in 2009 has changed hands. The roomy property located in the 2200 block of Somerset Circle in Yolo County was sold on October 19, 2021 for $1,340,000, or $320 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and five parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 16,553 square-foot lot.

This property fetched 103% more than when it previously sold in April 2009 for $659,000.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In August 2021, a 2,654-square-foot home at Zane Drive sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $268.

On Lara Drive, in August 2021, a 2,762-square-foot home was sold for $706,000, a price per square foot of $256.

A 1,945-square-foot home on Southern Place sold in May 2021 for $630,000, a price per square foot of $324.

