Woodington Lake Management Inc., was again a topic of discussion at the Town Council Meeting on Monday, February 14.

This time, Woodington Lake asked that their request for support of an MZO for a development in Tottenaham to be withdrawn.

The MZO has been in front of Council several times beginning in March of 2021. That request was withdrawn several days before the Council meeting was to take place.

A second request was made in January of 2021, but that request was also withdrawn. Less than a week later, a third request was made and placed on the Council meeting agenda for January 31.

At that meeting, a motion was put forth Woodington Lake makes request for withdrawal of MZO to reject the MZO.

That motion was split into two separate motions – the fi rst dealing specifically with the request by Woodington Lake, and the second to address future MZO requests in general.

The first motion stated: “That Council of the Town of New Tecumseth does not support the Woodington Lake Management Inc., request for a Minister’s Zoning Order (MZO) to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Province of Ontario.”

Seven Councillors voted in favour of the motion.

The Town received correspondence notice from Woodington Lake on Friday, February 14, requesting withdrawal of the request for support of the MZO.

After a discussion, a motion was made to remove the Woodington Lake motion from the agenda.

The motion stated: “To remove the request from Woodington Lake Management Inc., for requested support of the MZO.” The motion was passed with a vote of five in favour, and four opposed.

The second motion regarding MZOs will remain on the agenda. Council will be waiting until the County of Simcoe’s Municipal Comprehensive Review is complete before discussing the second motion.

MZOs have been a controversial issue in the province.

They were intended to be used in sparsely populated areas that did not have a municipal government structure in place to make important decisions.

A change in legislation allowed developers across the province to appeal directly to the provincial government ministry to be allowed to develop land by going over the authority of local municipalities.

Critics of the current MZO process say the Orders allow developers to build on sensitive area with no regard for environmental issues.

Brian Lockhart, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Tecumseth Times