Woodford Reserve and the Kentucky Derby Museum Are Dropping an Ultra-Limited Bourbon

Despite the Running of the Roses still being a couple months away, Kentucky Derby season is in full swing, with special bourbon releases coming out leading up to the main event on May 6.

The latest is two batches of special Woodford Reserve bourbon, which is available exclusively from the Kentucky Derby Museum. But act fast, because you only have till tomorrow at midnight to enter the lottery to secure your bottle before it goes on sale to the public.

The Kentucky Derby Museum’s Secretariat Bourbon Box Set was released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the the world’s most famous horse winning the Triple Crown. The packaging is a Derby lover’s dream, with artwork capturing Secretariat’s run down the Homestretch on the front cover of the box. On the inside of the lid, you’ll find a short history of the legacy of this horse written by the museum’s director of curatorial services, Chris Goodlett. But it’s the whiskey inside that’s the real winner here.

Woodford Reserve has its own Secretariat-celebrating Kentucky Derby bottle available now as well, but that one is all about the packaging (it’s classic Woodford bourbon inside the glass). This, however, is truly a special release whiskey. The team from the museum personally traveled to the distillery to select two different batches of Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, an expression that takes the core bourbon and finishes it in a second set of new charred oak barrels to amplify the flavor. There are only 400 box sets available, and while they will go on sale to the public in the coming weeks there’s still time to enter the lottery to win a chance to purchase one of two box sets, each numbered #73 to celebrate Secretariat’s victory year.

Bottle 73 of the first batch has a blue tie, and is said to be the lighter of the two with notes of dried apple and pear, cinnamon, citrus oil, cedar and sweet honey glaze. Bottle 73 from the second batch has a white tie, and is richer with notes of baking spice, dried dark fruit, bittersweet chocolate and seasoned oak. The museum staff will select which bottle you get due to high demand, but you can be sure it’ll come with a few add-ons like a 50th anniversary medal with an image of Secretariat jockey Ron Turcotte’s signature, a special mint julep cup, tasting notes and a Collector Secretariat Tac Pin.

Each box set costs $750, but don’t be surprised if you see these floating around the secondary market for much higher than that at some point down the road. You can register to enter the lottery here, but note that Kentucky law does not allow the museum to ship the booze to you. And of course you can always find a regular Woodford Derby bottle from retailers like ReserveBar if you’re not traveling to Kentucky anytime soon.

