Wooden spoons at the ready! Bake Off returns to TV screens

The Great British Bake Off will return to screens on Tuesday after its cast and crew formed a bubble to ensure filming could go ahead amid Covid-19.

A sculptor, a pantomime producer and a university student are among the 12 amateur bakers taking part in this year’s contest.

Little Britain comedian Matt Lucas has also joined the show to replace Sandi Toksvig as co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

Matt Lucas will present alongside Noel Fielding (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA) More

Production of the 11th series was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but filming on the popular show finished near the end of August.

Contestants, presenters and others working on the programme stayed in a hotel throughout the duration of filming.

Channel 4 executive Kelly Webb-Lamb, deputy director of programmes and head of popular factual, has said the series will look the same as always when it returns to screens.

A first-look trailer referred to earlier days in lockdown when a key baking ingredient – flour – was a sought-after commodity.

The 40-second video teaser showed a young boy carrying precious cargo in his backpack as he cycled through streets.

The boy eventually arrives at his destination – his grandmother’s house – and presents her with a bag of flour.

The new series will begin on Channel 4 on September 22 at 8pm.