Wooden spoon in sight for Wales after they sink to new low in defeat by Italy

Wales were soundly beaten in the Rome rain on a chastening afternoon for Warren Gatland’s side - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

There comes a point watching a team unravel where the facts and numbers tell the story. Wales after this weekend will be ranked lower than Georgia, dropping to 12th in the world rankings. Their record losing run has now reached 14 Tests.

Since Warren Gatland returned at the start of 2023, they have now played 26 Tests and lost 20 of them. The incessant downpour in Rome reflected the sorry mood around this Wales side, which peaked with a yellow card for veteran wing Josh Adams with 20 minutes to go for a high tackle on Paolo Garbisi.

Wales started and finished well, but the rest? That was concerning. Early on they kicked well, with the right height and timing of their chasers meaning that for a while Italy struggled to exit their half. And then after the first 10 minutes Wales lost that control and everything began to fall apart.

Sebastian Negri hounded their line-out, weakened enormously by the loss before the match of Dafydd Jenkins to illness. Danilo Fischetti, Italy’s super impressive prop, had Henry Thomas at the scrum. And with the half-backs Martin Page-Relo and Garbisi beginning to settle and improving the accuracy of their own kicks, now it was Wales who could not escape.



A highlight of Italy’s performance at Murrayfield had been how well Tommaso Allan had kicked for goal, and every penalty given up by Wales in their own half felt like three points. Negri’s effective kick chase preceded Italy successfully using the platform of an attacking scrum, with Fischetti ramping up the power before Italy attacked the blindside. Garbisi’s dummy was a delight before Ange Capuozzo latched onto the fly-half’s grubber kick for the opening try.

Add in the breakdown threat for Italy of Luca Cannone, winning consecutive turnover penalties, and Italy’s lead looked commanding. They rarely came away from Wales’ 22 without any points, whereas two late attacks for Warren Gatland’s side, including a line-out move where they ended up in touch, were ineffective. Down 16-3 at half-time, it was hard to see a way back. The sight of Wales going backwards 20 metres in attack, having actually won back a restart, was desperate.

A couple of missed penalties from Allan – neither were easy chances but his form has been so good they came as a surprise – almost gave Wales hope, which was telling. But Adams’ yellow card felt calamitous, catching Garbisi head on head running in to make a tackle after a catch, with Allan’s radar working again as he added three more.

Wales, it cannot be stressed enough, felt completely out of this contest until the rarest of trips to Italy’s 22 with 12 minutes left. Freddie Thomas had a score ruled out for double movement but Wales won a penalty and turned to the maul, finished off by Aaron Wainwright in the corner with Dan Edwards’s touchline conversion hitting the post.



Another Allan penalty, his fifth, looked to easy any nerves but a run of late penalties at the maul against Italy were becoming a problem, inviting Welsh pressure and eventually giving Matthew Carley no option but to award a penalty try and to sin-bin two Italian players, Marco Riccioni and Dino Lamb, within the space of a minute. Fifteen against 13 with 60 seconds left. Surely Wales couldn’t pull this off, could they? No. They never left their own 22. Italy’s defence held firm, Marco Zuliani pouncing for the winning turnover.



Such had been the gap in quality and control that it would have been a bit of a travesty had Italy lost, even if their discipline fell away in the closing stages. The Azzurri have now won three of the last four in this fixture and as desperate as Wales’ decline has been, Italy’s progress has to be applauded.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 3-0 Allan pen, 3-3 B Thomas pen, 8-3 Capuozzo try, 10-3 Allan con, 13-3 Allan pen, 16-3 Allan pen, 19-3 Allan pen, 19-8 Wainwright try, 22-8 Allan pen, 22-15 penalty try

Italy: T Allan (J Trulla 74); A Capuozzo, J Brex, T Menoncello, M Ioane; P Garbisi, M Page-Relo (A Garbisi 68); D Fischetti (L Rizzoli 66), G Nicotera (G Lucchesi 52), S Ferrari (M Riccioni 52), N Cannone, F Ruzza (D Lamb 61), S Negri (R Vintcent 61), M Lamaro (c, M Zuliani 66), L Cannone

Yellow cards: M Riccioni 77, D Lamb 78

Wales: B Murray; T Rogers (J Hathaway 61), N Tompkins, E James, J Adams; B Thomas (D Edwards 48), To Williams (R Williams 66); G Thomas (N Smith 44), E Lloyd (E Dee 44), H Thomas (K Assiratti 44), W Rowlands (Te Williams 57), F Thomas, J Botham (A Wainwright 57), J Morgan (c), T Faletau

Yellow card: J Adams 59

Referee: M Carley (ENG)

Attendance: 72,698

Full match report to follow...

04:40 PM GMT

Thanks for joining us

That brings to an end our coverage of Wales’ 14th successive loss as they were beaten 22-15 by Italy in Rome.

A reminder you can follow Telegraph Sport’s live minute-by-minute updates of England’s clash with France that is kicking off in a couple of moments here.

Thanks for joining us.

04:36 PM GMT

Gatland: ‘Shot ourselves in the foot with penalty count’

Discussing his side’s performance, Wales head coach Warren Gatland told ITV: “Very frustrating from our point of view.

“Probably shot ourselves in the foot in terms of the penalty count being 14-4. I know we got a few at the end and missed a couple of opportunities that we created and didn’t finish off, so yeah it was very frustrating.”

On whether it’s a messaging issue, he said: “Well I don’t know. I think we’ve been pretty clear on the messaging with the players.

“But when you look back and it’s a couple of soft penalties that we’re giving away, offside at a couple of the breakdowns and the scrum wasn’t as effective as it needed to be in the first half.

“But then we created a few opportunities as well but a bit unlucky in terms of Adams having a couple of chances, but look it’s very disappointing.”

04:28 PM GMT

‘Poorest performance’ in losing run, says Biggar

Speaking on ITV, Former Wales fly-half Dan Biggar said: “If you look at the games they have lost in the last 12 months, today was the poorest performance in that run.

“It is hard to say because there are a lot of good people there but it is just not working. Whatever is going on Monday to Friday is not being transferred to the pitch on a Saturday.

“Wales have Ireland coming to Cardiff in two weeks time, they travel to Scotland and welcome England.

“This team looks one that is shot of belief and confidence. We keep getting asked the same questions but what are the answers. I am not quite sure. The curve has been downward.”

On Warren Gatland’s future, Biggar added: “That is for people on a higher pay grade than me to decide. I don’t think anything is off the table at the moment, it can’t be. It can’t carry on.

“It is such a shame because there are so many good people there who have had success previously but clearly what is happening there in the week is not working.”

04:26 PM GMT

Up next

Up next in the Six Nations this weekend, England will be looking for their first win of the tournament as they host France at the Allianz Arena in Twickenham

You can follow Telegraph Sport’s live minute-by-minute updates of this clash here.

04:24 PM GMT

How did today’s game affect your Lions team?

Pick your 37-man Lions squad.

04:22 PM GMT

Morgan ‘gutted’ with result

Wales captain Jac Morgan has told S4C: “I’m gutted with the result. We’ve worked hard all week and things just didn’t go our way.

“Discipline let us down. We gave them opportunities to kick points and that built the score board to be too high at the end.”

04:21 PM GMT

Italy into third as Wales remain bottom

Italy leapfrog England into third with victory this afternoon but continue to trail France, Scotland and Ireland by a point having not secured a winning bonus point.

Wales did manage to secure a losing point by reducing the deficit to seven points meaning they are off the mark but they remain at the foot of the table and a successive Wooden Spoon is looking more and more likely.

04:17 PM GMT

‘Schoolboy’ Wales performance, says Jamie Roberts

Former Wales centre Jamie Roberts has told ITV: “I thought that was one of Wales’ poorest performances over the last 18-20 months.

“I think everyone in Wales was expecting a kick back from the disappointing night in Paris last weekend.

“Our kicking game at times tonight was schoolboy.

“You just can’t win Test matches, especially in the rain, against a quality Italian outfit who did it far better.”

04:16 PM GMT

‘Discipline cost us’, says Thomas

Speaking to S4C, Wales prop Gareth Thomas said: “Quite emotional at full-time. It’s a disappointing result and just not good enough.

“It’s hard to put a finger on it. The effort is there, but discipline cost us.”

04:13 PM GMT

Got a question for James Haskell and Mike Tindall?

Ask it here and come back on Monday lunchtime for the answer.

04:11 PM GMT

WATCH: Italy’s first-half try

04:09 PM GMT

New low for Wales

With defeat in Rome, Wales have now extended their record run of losses to 14 games, in a run dating back to October 2023.

They have also equalled their longest losing streak in the various forms of this championship having lost their last eight Six Nations matches.

Based on this performance, it is likely that will extend to 11 games come the end of the tournament.

04:06 PM GMT

Full time: Italy 22 Wales 15

Wales are working the ball in their own 22 as they look to find a gap with the clock ticking into the red.

The hosts win the foul in the breakdown though and they can kick into touch for a massive win!

🇮🇹🇮🇹 BACK-TO-BACK WINS IN ROME FOR ITALY! 🇮🇹🇮🇹



That makes it FOURTEEN defeats in a row for Wales...#ITVRugby | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/79261F3ypy — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 8, 2025

04:04 PM GMT

Penalty try! Wales close the gap

Italy 22 Wales 8 With Wales continuing to push down the left, Italy are penalised yet again and the referee awards the penalty try as Lamb sees yellow. They now need just one more try to level up. They haven’t got long though.

PENALTY TRY TO WALES! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



And ANOTHER yellow card for Italy! They couldn't could they? #ITVRugby | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/R39d58hlLI — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 8, 2025

04:02 PM GMT

78 mins: Italy 22 Wales 8

Wales’ attack comes to nothing as they kick over the top but they have another penalty advantage, meaning they have another line-out down that left. Time is running out though.

Italy are penalised yet again and Riccioni is given the yellow card after the referee had warned them over their discipline moments before.

04:00 PM GMT

77 mins: Italy 22 Wales 8

Wales maul well once again following an attacking line-out down their left to reach the 22 but it’s poor handling as they work it out to the right.

Play is brought back though for an earlier infringement by the Azzurri and Wales can kick to within five metres.

03:57 PM GMT

Penalty! Crucial kick from Allan

Italy 22 Wales 8 (Allan) Wales soon give away another foul in the breakdown for their challenge on Page-Relo and Allan’s kick drifts just inside of the far right post to crucially extend the hosts’ lead to 14 points.

03:56 PM GMT

How will Italy respond?

This game honestly felt dead and buried before Wainwright’s try. I think Italy have done enough but fascinating to see how they respond now to the gap closing. That missed conversion from Dan Edwards might be crucial.

03:54 PM GMT

TRY! Wales reduce their deficit

Italy 19 Wales 8 (Wainwright) Wales had the penalty advantage though following that disallowed try and they can kick into touch once again down their left.

They maul superbly with really good speed following the line-out and Wainwright is the one to cross over in the corner for their first try of the day.

Edwards’ attempted conversion strikes the left post though. They still need two more tries to get themselves ahead.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 TRY FOR WALES! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Brilliant catch and drive puts Wales back in it... But is there enough time?#ITVRugby | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/DaDp7zNOKD — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 8, 2025

03:51 PM GMT

Try disallowed! Thomas denied by TMO

Italy 19 Wales 3 Wales win the foul in the scrum though and Edwards can kick into touch within 10 metres of the line, down their left.

The visitors drive to go within a metre before Thomas makes the crucial push for the line as he extends his right arm over.

There is a TMO check whether there was a knock-on just before and while they are happy the ball went backwards, they notice there was two movements from Thomas as he went for line so it is ruled out.

03:47 PM GMT

68 mins: Italy 19 Wales 3

It’s knocked on by Wales in a rare trip towards the Italian 22 and it really just hasn’t clicked for them in attack today.

The yellow card for Adams remains just a yellow due to a low degree of danger.

03:45 PM GMT

66 mins: Italy 19 Wales 3

Despite their healthy lead, it is Italy who continue to come forward. Ioane is up superbly to win the aerial duel following Garbisi’s box kick.

The fly-half then goes for the crossfield kick towards Capuozzo on the right but Edwards is their to sweep up and call the mark.

03:42 PM GMT

Penalty! Allan extends lead for hosts

Italy 19 Wales 3 (Allan) Italy are nearly through for a second try but there is a knock-on at the crucial moment.

There was some more ill-discipline from the visitors though as they were caught offside in the breakdown just moments before.

After missing his last couple of kicks, Allan makes no mistake this time to extend the hosts’ lead to 16 points.

03:39 PM GMT

Yellow card! Adams penalised for head-on-head collision

Italy 16 Wales 3 There is a TMO check following a high challenge from Adams which caused a head-on-head collision with Garbisi.

The officials quickly come to the decision of a yellow card for Adams and there will be a 20-minute red card review.

03:36 PM GMT

58 mins: Italy 16 Wales 3

After initially letting play go, the referee brings the play back for a slightly high challenge from Rogers on Garbisi. It’s a slightly harsh one with the Italian slipping as he claimed the kick meaning he was naturally lower down.

Page-Relo goes for the posts from inside his own half but remarkably he strikes the crossbar. That’s three misses from their last three now.

03:32 PM GMT

55 mins: Italy 16 Wales 3

Faletau is correctly penalised for a neck-roll in the breakdown and Allan is going to give it another go, this time from a bit further out.

It’s not the best contact as it’s sliced a bit to the right while looking somewhat short on distance and the full-back’s kicking has just got astray on these recent attempts.

03:29 PM GMT

52 mins: Italy 16 Wales 3

It’s an early change for the visitors as Dan Edwards comes on for his second appearance in place of Ben Thomas. Can the youngster make an impact?

A Smith knock-on is called by the referee’s assistant and Italy have the scrum just outside the Welsh 22. The scrum collapses and Italy have yet another penalty as Assiratti is penalised.

They are once again going for the posts but Allan unexpectedly misses just wide of the near right post.

03:25 PM GMT

48 mins: Italy 16 Wales 3

Murray shows great feet and acceleration to burst through the Italian defence and over halfway. He is instructed by the supporting Williams to kick towards the try-line but the scrum-half doesn’t have the pace to beat Allan to the ball.

Thomas is slammed in the tackle and Italy force the foul in the breakdown before finding touch within 10 metres. The visitors steal it well though following the line-out and Rogers clears.

03:22 PM GMT

44 mins: Italy 16 Wales 3

Ioane drives well to take Italy close to the 22. Garbisi goes for the crossfield kick but it’s a poor one this time and Rogers can gather with ease and call the mark.

Wales do really well to compete following their own kick forward but as they claim possession, Williams’ next box kick just goes straight into touch. It’s poor decision making from the scrum-half.

03:18 PM GMT

Your thoughts at the interval

03:17 PM GMT

Wales missing tackles

There are arguably more pressing areas of concern for Wales but one stat which has leapt out - they made 40 tackles in that first half and missed eight. So missing one in every six.

03:16 PM GMT

41 mins: Italy 16 Wales 3

We are back underway at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with Italy kicking things off from left to right.

Can they extend their 13-point advantage or will Wales turn things around?

03:14 PM GMT

Have your say

03:14 PM GMT

Big half-time talk needed from Gatland

As Wales slide towards a 14th successive defeat, Warren Gatland has a crucial half-time team talk.

With broadcasters of the Six Nations now showing footage from inside the dressing rooms during the interval, have a look at Gavin Mair’s take on the importance of the half-time team talk.

03:03 PM GMT

Half-time: Got a question for James Haskell and Mike Tindall?

Ask it here and come back on Monday lunchtime for the answer.

03:01 PM GMT

Half-time: Italy 16 Wales 3

Wales threaten down their left once again as Adams bursts through but the offload to his left goes forward.

After a couple of failed scrums, Italy eventually win the foul with Thomas being penalised as the scrum collapses.

With the clock ticking into the red, Garbisi kicks into touch and the hosts have a deserved and healthy lead at the break.

02:57 PM GMT

38 mins: Italy 16 Wales 3

The play is brought back for a penalty though and Wales can find touch down the left, within five metres of the line.

Following the line-out, Lloyd drives for the line in the corner but he runs out of space as the Italian defence can force him into touch.

02:56 PM GMT

37 mins: Italy 16 Wales 3

It’s a nice decoy run from James and Jenkins can pick it up and find a rare hole in the Italian defence to drive his side towards the 22.

Williams plays an excellent kick through for Adams down the left but once again, the winger is unable to collect the ball in tricky conditions when just a matter of metres from the line.

02:53 PM GMT

Alarm bells for Wales

Alarm bells starting to ring a bit for Wales here. That’s back-to-back turnover penalties they’ve given up to Luca Cannone and their set-piece is struggling. Having lost that early territory they cannot dictate the game.

02:52 PM GMT

Penalty! Allan continues perfect record from the tee

Italy 16 Wales 3 (Allan) Cannone forces the foul in the breakdown as Wales are penalised once again. They find touch in the Wales in 22 and can drive well in the maul following the line-out from the right.

After a number of attacking phases it’s Page-Relo this time to go for the cute kick through but Wales cut it out. It’s brought back though for an infringement by Lloyd and Allan makes no mistake from close range.

Ominous for the visitors!

02:48 PM GMT

Penalty! Italy extend their lead

Italy 13 Wales 3 (Allan) Rowlands is penalised in the breakdown with the Welsh players far too slow to provide support for the lock and Allan can have another attempt to kick for the posts.

It’s superb execution once again from the full-back, from deeper this time, as he makes it three from three this afternoon.

02:47 PM GMT

28 mins: Italy 10 Wales 3

It’s Italy’s turn to win the foul and find touch. They are forced back slightly following the line-out but that doesn’t stop Garbisi going for the drop goal from just inside the Welsh half.

It’s an incredible effort but it doesn’t quite have the legs on it to reach the posts and Wales can clear from inside their 22.

Jenkins is back on following his HIA.

02:43 PM GMT

Great start from Negri

What a first 20 minutes for Sebastian Negri. One lineout steal, almost another, and now he’s absolutely clattered Josh Hathaway with perfect timing after the Wales replacement took a catch.

02:43 PM GMT

24 mins: Italy 10 Wales 3

Garbisi continues to show some magic with the feet as he pulls off an excellent banana kick to take Italy 50 metres up the pitch.

Wales soon win the foul at the breakdown and can find touch inside the Italian half.

02:41 PM GMT

TRY! Capuozzo scores for Italy

Italy 10 Wales 3 (Capuozzo) Following the scrum, Italy work it quickly to the right.

Garbisi sells the Welsh defence with a dummy before executing an excellent grubber kick. Capuozzo shows his acceleration as he bursts down the right flank before diving and just about getting a hand on the ball for the first try of the day.

Allan converts to give the hosts a seven-point lead.

02:37 PM GMT

19 mins: Italy 3 Wales 3

Ben Thomas knocks it on as he competes in the air following the Italian kick and the home side have the scrum in the Welsh half.

There is a brief pause in play before the scrum with Gareth Thomas receiving treatment on his right leg. It looks like a dead leg following a collision with Negri.

02:34 PM GMT

Penalty! Wales equalise through Thomas

Italy 3 Wales 3 (Thomas) Italy are penalised in the scrum but the kick from Williams has too much on it and rolls on beyond the try-line.

Wales quickly in it back though and win the foul in the breakdown presenting the chance for Ben Thomas to kick for the posts for the first time today.

He makes no mistake and Wales are level. Tompkins his made way for a head injury assessment following that latest Welsh attack.

02:31 PM GMT

15 mins: Italy 3 Wales 0

Blair Murray chases the kick and takes it excellently inside the Italian half but as Wales look to work it out to the left flank, Tomkins is hit heavily in the tackle and the pass goes forward.

It’s a solid scrum for the hosts before they kick clear and force the turnover in the breakdown. Capuozzo struggles to gather the slippery bouncing ball as it’s worked out to him on the right so the play is brought back for the Welsh knock-on.

02:27 PM GMT

11 mins: Italy 3 Wales 0

The superb Capuozzo claims the Welsh box kick excellently and calls the mark. Italy have coped well with the early kicking from Wales in difficult conditions.

Welsh captain Morgan puts in a fabulous tackle on halfway. He will hope that can help to kickstart his side.

02:23 PM GMT

Penalty! Italy off the mark

Italy 3 Wales 0 (Allan) There has been plenty of kicking in these early stages and plenty of towel use, which we can certainly expect more of.

Freddie Thomas is penalised for being offside in the breakdown and Italy opt to kick for the posts. It’s Allan to step up for the home side and he continues his perfect record from Murrayfield to give Italy the lead.

02:19 PM GMT

4 mins: Italy 0 Wales 0

Wales go so close to an early try! Williams’ clever crossfield kick to the left flank is nearly clinched by Adams in the corner but it dribbles just under his grasp and Italy have the scrum in front of their try-line.

The hosts win the foul in the scrum and they can clear into touch for the line-out.

02:17 PM GMT

Mascot enjoying himself

No mascot has ever had a better time. #ITAvWAL pic.twitter.com/7EOPYBWjTF — Ben Coles (@bencoles_) February 8, 2025

02:16 PM GMT

1 min: Italy 0 Wales 0

We are underway here in Rome with Wales kicking things off going from left to right in a rainy Stadio Olimpico.

02:13 PM GMT

Kick-off approaching

We now have the national anthem of the hosts and it is delivered with the usual passion of Italian teams.

Kick-off is now less than two minutes away!

02:11 PM GMT

Rainy in Rome

The players have emerged to the pouring rain at the Stadio Olimpico and up first is the national anthem of Wales.

Will the conditions play a part in proceedings this afternoon?

02:10 PM GMT

Gatland’s final thoughts

Warren Gatland has spoken of the importance of Taulupe Faletau’s return to the side ahead of kick-off.

🗣️ "He's important to us because he's an absolute WORLD-CLASS player."



Warren Gatland on Taulupe Faletau and two last-minute changes to the Welsh XV 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#ITVRugby | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/wtKNUPrLhP — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 8, 2025

02:08 PM GMT

Wales looking to stop the rot

A reminder that Wales have lost their last 13 games - a record amount of successive defeats for the nation, which they extended last weekend as they were thumped 43-0 by France.

That result also extending their losing streak in the Six Nations to seven matches after picking up the Wooden Spoon in 2024. Can they avoid defeat this afternoon to avoid equalling their longest losing run in the competition?

02:05 PM GMT

The captains meet

02:00 PM GMT

Can Italy deliver as favourites?

No let-up with the rain here. Wonder how much Wales’ lineout will struggle without Daf Jenkins, potentially puts a lot of pressure on Faletau as a jumper.

Wide expectation asking around is that Italy will have enough to put Wales away - some saying by five, some 10, one person said 20 points! But, they have have rarely performed well as favourites, as highlighted this week by Russ Petty.

Italy as favourites in a Six Nations match in last 15 years:



-4 v Scotland 2014, lost 20-21

-1 v Wales 2023, lost 17-29

-6 v Wales 2025



(using oddsportal) — Russ Petty (@rpetty80) February 4, 2025

01:58 PM GMT

Telegraph Reader offer

01:56 PM GMT

Italy strong in the tackle

The Azzurri completed 212 tackles in week one, more than any other side.

Sebastian Negri’s 26 tackles were the joint-second most by an Italian in a Six Nations match after Michele Lamaro’s 27 v Scotland last year.

Scotland’s lock Grant Gilchrist (C) is tackled by Italy’s flanker Sebastian Negri (L) - AFP/Andy Buchanan

01:53 PM GMT

Quesada: ‘Wales’ extra day of preparation is worth gold’

Speaking this week, Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada said: “Wales have had a day more preparation than us and that is worth gold at this stage of the competition.

“Not a single one of us thinks that this will be an easy match. It will be a fierce battle against a team that will be very different from that of 2024, a team with a lot of experience and pride.”

01:49 PM GMT

Who is going to win this afternoon?

Have your say on how this afternoon’s clash will go.

01:47 PM GMT

Gatland: ‘Not the biggest game in 20 years’

When asked whether it felt like Wales’ biggest game for 20 years Wales head coach Warren Gatland replied: “No it doesn’t.

“We know the situation we’re in with the amount of players and experience we’ve lost.

“We’ve been in some close games but unfortunately we haven’t been able to get over the line. We know we’re in a bit of a rebuilding phase and aware we’ve got some tough games in this competition.

“It’s definitely not the biggest game Wales have had in 20 years.

“It’s an important game for us. We’re desperate to get a win. That’s the most important thing.”

Gatland says a win could get “the monkey off your back and grow some confidence”.

“It would help players put their shoulders back a little bit and stand a little bit taller,” said the head coach.

“Those are the important things for that because I know how hard they are working and how hard they are trying.”

Wales head coach Warren Gatland - AFP/Franck Rife

01:43 PM GMT

Head to head

After 16 defeats in a row against Wales, Italy have won two of the last three meetings between the sides.

The Azzurri are now looking to win back-to-back games against the Welsh for the first time.

Italy’s last two victories against Wales came in Cardiff having not beaten the Welsh on home soil since the 2007 Six Nations.

01:38 PM GMT

Got a question for James Haskell and Mike Tindall?

Ask it here and come back on Monday lunchtime for the answer.

01:36 PM GMT

‘Passion will be key’, says Quesada

Discussing the passion each side will bring this afternoon, Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada has told ITV: “I think rugby is a sport of passion, but if there are two nations in world rugby that represent it well I think it’s Wales historically and Italy in the last years.

“So of course, with this weather, with so many things that are important around this game, the heart, the passion, the belief both teams take to the pitch will be key.”

🗣️ "I think we are ready for a big one!"



Gonzalo Quesada speaks with Claire Thomas before kickoff in Rome#ITVRugby | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/QGBFoVUPzw — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 8, 2025

01:30 PM GMT

Faletau returns for Wales

Taulupe Faletau, who has not played an international since the World Cup in October 2023 due to a series of injuries, missed out against France last weekend through a knee issue.

“He brings experience and a little bit of X-factor,” said head coach Warren Gatland.

“We know what an outstanding player he’s been in the past for Wales. He hasn’t had a lot of games in the last few years.

“Just having him back gives everyone a bit of confidence. In terms of the way he’s trained he’s looked good.

“Hopefully with him we are looking for some of those special traits he has to get us on the front foot and hopefully inspire the players around him.”

Taulupe Faletau scored a try against Italy in Rome in the 2023 Six Nations - Getty Images/Silvia Lore

01:26 PM GMT

Elsewhere this weekend

Later on today, England will be looking for their first win of the tournament as they attempt to keep hopes of a first title since 2020 alive when they host France at the Allianz Arena.

The final tie of the weekend sees Scotland welcome Ireland to Murrayfield on Sunday with both sides hoping to make it two wins from two.

England were beaten by Ireland in their opening match - Sportsfile /Brendan Moran

01:21 PM GMT

As things stand

Following the defeats for Wales and Italy last weekend, holders Ireland got off to a winning start in the final clash of the opening round of fixtures as they came from behind to beat England 27-22 at the Aviva Stadium.

With all three winning sides collecting a bonus point, they are tied on five points after one match. Meanwhile, England were the only team to secure a losing bonus point, meaning they lead Italy and Wales, who are yet to get off the mark.

Wales were beaten 43-0 by Francve in Paris - Getty Images /Franco Arland

01:16 PM GMT

Free Rugby newsletter

Sign up for free to receive Six Nations news and analysis from the experts at Telegraph Rugby - every Monday and Friday during the tournament.

01:12 PM GMT

James Corrigan on the Welsh demise

As Wales stare down the barrel of a 14th successive Test defeat and an 8th successive loss in the Six Nations, James Corrigan has taken a look at the demise of Warren Gatland’s men and what “could just prove the country’s darkest day” in Rome. Have a read here.

01:08 PM GMT

Wales team news: Williams and Jenkins ruled out

Confirmation from Wales that Dafydd Jenkins out through illness, and Liam Williams has a knee injury. Big blows for Wales.

That means Gloucester’s Freddie Thomas is at lock and Josh Hathaway comes onto the bench, with Blair Murray promoted to full-back in place of Williams.

01:04 PM GMT

The Welsh in Rome

The Welsh fans are out in force in Rome as they arrive hopeful of a first win in 14 matches.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝘿𝙞𝙤𝙡𝙘𝙝 | Strong Welsh support in Rome this afternoon 👏#GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/glqhFZLZzK — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 8, 2025

12:59 PM GMT

Gatland on changes

“When you’re looking at picking a squad, if you make three or four changes, do those players feel like they’ve been made the scapegoat?” said Welsh head coach Warren Gatland, discussing his selection.

“There’s a couple of forced changes, but there’s an opportunity for those guys to go out and do what we did well last week.

“Also an opportunity to fix some things to change the performance.”

12:55 PM GMT

Those teams in full

Italy: Allan; Capuozzo, Brex, Menoncello, Ioane; P Garbisi, Page-Relo; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari, N Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro, L Cannone

Replacements: Lucchesi, Rizzoli, Riccioni, Lamb, Zuliani, Vintcent, A Garbisi, Trulla.

Wales: L Williams; Rogers, Tompkins, James, Adams; B Thomas, T Williams; G Thomas, Lloyd, H Thomas, Rowlands, Jenkins, Botham, Morgan (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Smith, Assiratti, F Thomas, Wainwright, R Williams, Edwards, Murray.

12:51 PM GMT

Two changes for Wales

Head coach Warren Gatland has made two changes to the side which was thumped 43-0 by France in Paris with Taulupe Faletau coming in for Aaron Wainwright and Eddie James replacing the injured Owen Watkin, who is ruled out of the rest of the tournament, for his first international start.

Wales have also suffered a late injury worry with Liam Williams reportedly struggling with a knee injury so we will bring you the latest updates on the full-back’s fitness.

🚨 𝗧î𝗺 𝗖𝘆𝗺𝗿𝘂 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Here is your Wales team for our @SixNationsRugby clash 🆚 @Federugby on Saturday afternoon at the Stadio Olympico, 14:15 KO! 🔥👇#GuinnessM6N | #ITAvWAL — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 6, 2025

12:45 PM GMT

One change for the hosts

Italy have made just one change to the team which started in the defeat against Scotland as Niccolo Cannone replaces Dino Lamb in the second row.

12:40 PM GMT

Preview: Wales look to stop the rot in Rome

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Six Nations as Italy host Wales at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with the visitors looking to end their 13-match losing streak. Having last tasted victory in October 2023 in the Rugby World Cup against Georgia, Warren Gatland’s men extended their record run of defeats last Friday as they were thumped 43-0 by France in the tournament’s curtain raiser in Paris.

Now after suffering their second-heaviest loss in a Six Nations tie and losing to nil for the first time in all competitions since 2007, Wales are on the brink of equalling their longest-ever losing run in the various forms of the championship, as they stare down the barrel of an eighth successive Six Nations loss.

With defeat in Rome likely to result in Wales slipping to their lowest ranking of 12th, below Georgia, and heading towards successive Six Nations Wooden Spoons, former fly-half Dan Biggar has labelled the Stadio Olimpico clash as the most important match for the country for the “last 15 to 20 years”.

Gatland’s side, however, are up against an Italy team who have won two of the last three meetings between the nations. The most recent Italian triumph came in last year’s championship as the Azzurri went on to register their best-ever finish thanks also to a draw against France and victory against Scotland.

The win over the Scots was Italy’s first at home in the Six Nations in 27 matches but they had no such luck in Edinburgh last Saturday as they were beaten 31-19 by Gregor Townsend’s men at Murrayfield. Victory this afternoon though would see the Azzurri register back-to-back victories over Wales for the first time ever and back-to-back home victories in the Six Nations for only a second time.