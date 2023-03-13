Wooden Kitchen Furniture Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% due to Increasing Urbanization and Rising Disposable Incomes, According to New IndexBox Report

·3 min read
NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has released a new report on the global wooden kitchen furniture market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and key players. The report is available for trial access on the IndexBox platform, which provides users with comprehensive market data and analysis. REQUEST TRIAL ACCESS

The report provides a market forecast until 2030 and discusses the factors driving growth in the market. The report also discusses the challenges facing the industry and the factors affecting demand.

According to the report, the global wooden kitchen furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. ​​One of the key drivers of growth in the market is the increasing trend towards personalized and custom-made kitchen furniture. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for furniture that is tailored to their specific needs and tastes, and manufacturers are responding by offering a wide range of design options.

The residential sector is the largest end-user of wooden kitchen furniture, accounting for over 70% of the market share. The demand for wooden kitchen furniture in the residential sector is driven by the growing number of new housing units being constructed, as well as the trend towards renovating existing homes.

The commercial and institutional sectors are also important end-users of wooden kitchen furniture, with hotels, restaurants, and hospitals being the largest consumers. The demand for wooden kitchen furniture in these sectors is driven by the need for durable and aesthetically pleasing furniture that can withstand heavy use.

North America and Europe are the largest markets for wooden kitchen furniture, accounting for over 60% of the market share. These regions are expected to maintain their dominant position in the market during the forecast period, due to the high level of consumer demand and the presence of large manufacturers.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for wooden kitchen furniture, with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising middle-class population in countries such as China and India, which is increasing demand for high-quality wooden kitchen furniture.

The report also provides key statistics on the market, including market size, market share, and growth rate. The report names the top largest manufacturers in the industry, which include IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, Steinhoff International Holdings, Haworth Inc., and Herman Miller Inc.

According to Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, "The global wooden kitchen furniture market is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes. However, the market faces several challenges, including the availability of cheaper alternatives such as plastic and metal furniture."
Link to the report: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-wooden-furniture-of-a-kind-used-in-the-kitchen-market-report-analysis-and-forecast-to-2020/

Keywords: Wooden Kitchen Furniture, Market Forecast, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Major Consuming Industries

CONTACT: For more information, please contact Mekhrona Dzhuraeva, Editor at media@indexbox.io.


    WOLFSBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen's battery needs are covered until 2028 by its three confirmed factories in Europe - the Salzgitter plant in Germany, Northvolt's plant in Sweden and a planned plant in Valencia, board member Thomas Schmall said on Monday. The carmaker is still targeting 240 gigawatt hours of battery cell production capacity in Europe but could do this with fewer than the originally planned six plants, Schmall said. The executive said he expects demand for between 60 and 100 gigawatt hours of capacity in North America, but did not give details on how much of this capacity will be provided by Volkswagen-owned plants.