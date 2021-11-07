Wooden bird bought for £75 revealed to be Anne Boleyn’s – and is now worth £200,000

Photograph: Heritage Images/Getty Images

It was catalogued as an “antique carved wooden bird” when it was auctioned for £75 in 2019. Now it has been identified as Anne Boleyn’s heraldic emblem, the 16th-century royal falcon that probably adorned her private apartments at Hampton Court Palace – only to be removed after Henry VIII ordered her execution and the eradication of all traces of her. Its true worth is believed to be about £200,000.

The exquisite and richly decorated oak carving is in such extraordinary condition that it even bears its original gilding and colour scheme. In 1536, barely three years after it was made, Boleyn was beheaded on bogus adultery charges – just because she could not give Henry a male heir, only a daughter, the future Elizabeth I.

The falcon is to be placed on long-term loan to Hampton Court by Paul Fitzsimmons, a Devon antiques dealer, who spotted it in an auction.

Tracy Borman, a leading Tudor historian and joint chief curator for Historic Royal Palaces, the charity that manages Hampton Court, said: “The irony is that Anne Boleyn is the most popular of the six wives and she’s probably the one with the least surviving evidence … because she was obliterated by Henry. So that makes this really quite special and obviously I’m very excited about it. When I realised how this absolutely would have fitted with the decorative scheme, I had a shivers-down-the-spine moment.”

Boleyn was the second of six wives of England’s most famous king, a marriage that led him to break with the Roman Catholic church and brought about the English Reformation.

Borman believes that, after Boleyn’s fall from grace, it would have been taken down and kept by one of her supporters: “It is a remarkable survivor. The really interesting thing is that somebody obviously wanted to save it for posterity. So it’s likely to have been a supporter of Anne.”

Anne Boleyn Photograph: Digital Image Library/Alamy

She noted that two falcons in the Great Hall ceiling at Hampton Court are so high up – and would have been blackened by smoke from the roaring fire – that Henry would not have noticed them, but that this one is more likely to have been in Anne’s private apartments, within easier reach of whoever wanted to save it. She said: “They’re not exactly the same as this one, but similar. This is a crowned falcon. It’s fascinating because all of this decorative scheme was before Anne actually became queen. But it’s when she and Henry had absolute ambition that she was about to become queen.

Story continues

“So they set to work, busily decorating Hampton Court, ready for that glorious day. Of course, it all went rather horribly wrong.

“It’s lovely because it’s not only crowned but it’s carrying a sceptre. What’s really interesting about it is that – unlike the Great Hall examples – this one wears an imperial crown. That was an absolute nod to the fact that Henry by now had got imperial ambitions. He was trying to supplant the pope’s authority, promoting himself as some kind of emperor rather than just a king. There are other crowned falcons that we know about, that were used for example at Anne’s coronation in the pageant. But there’s no mention of imperial crowns, so this is very much Henry and Anne doing their very best for a kind of PR stunt. The decoration of Hampton Court was all about their ambitions and their defiance of the pope.”

Fitzsimmons, of Marhamchurch Antiques in Buckfastleigh, specialises in furniture and art from the 15th to 17th centuries. In spotting the carving, he “knew it was a good thing”. “I didn’t know immediately that it was the badge of Anne Boleyn, but I knew that it had some sort of royal connection because it had the crown and sceptre, and it was a royal bird.”

It too was quite blackened, possibly with soot, so it may also have been above a fireplace. Noting its delicate restoration by Ian Crick-Smith, he said: “What’s amazing about it is the condition, which is almost like the day it was made … That’s so rare for a Tudor piece.” Measuring 20cm by 20.5cm, it is quite a size.

Related: Self-isolate like a king: why Henry VIII is a role model for staying in

Its discovery will be included in Borman’s forthcoming book, Crown & Sceptre, a comprehensive history of the monarchy, to be published on 18 November.She writes: “The woman for whom [Henry] had overturned the entire religion and government of his kingdom had become utterly abhorrent to him … Anne was beheaded after being found guilty of adultery with five men … The charges, which were almost certainly false, were devised by Cromwell, now an implacable enemy of the queen … Although [Henry] ordered all traces of Anne to be removed from his palaces, a few can still be seen today. One of the most extraordinary is a richly decorated falcon (Anne’s heraldic badge) that once adorned Hampton Court.”

Fitzsimmons said: “It needs to go back to the institution from where it came … It was the property of Henry VIII, [who] ordered them to be made for his new wife, but equally ordered them to be removed.

“This could have been removed literally as Anne Boleyn was about to have her head cut off.”