This Wooded Private Island in Canada Can Be Yours for $1.5 Million

While the thought of an island may bring about visions of a tropical destination, that’s not always the case. For those who seek complete seclusion in a less sultry climate, this picturesque private island in Canada is the ultimate wilderness escape.

The two-and-a-quarter-acre wooded oasis, dubbed Island 7, is located in the middle of Cowichan Lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes on southern Vancouver Island in British Columbia. Nestled amidst thick pine forests and reachable only by boat, the island boasts a ten-person dwelling and a large dock ideal for swimming, sunning, kayaking, or fishing. The cabin is powered by an off-grid system that includes an array of solar panels but don’t worry, there’s also full cell service to keep in touch with the outside world, plus a genny shed as a backup.

More from Robb Report

The island’s cabin features cathedral ceilings and a wood stove.

“One of only a handful of private islands on Cowichan Lake, Island 7 is an exceedingly private and accessible recreational retreat,” notes the listing. On the market for a cool $1.5 million CAD (or roughly $1.2 million) with Alan L. Johnson at Colliers International Unique Properties, the centerpiece of the serene, lushly forested spread is a 1,500-square-foot West Coast-style estate that keeps things simple and rustic. Think soaring cathedral ceilings, tons of exposed timber beams, a large deck, and oversized windows that frame the surrounding mountains and water.

In addition to the wood-clad residence, there are also lots of fun amenities that let you enjoy lake life, like a wood-fired hot tub, a studio workshop for artsy types, and plenty of pristine low-bank shoreline, which means you’re able to walk directly to the water and back. This being an island, there won’t be any other humans except for the guests you bring along, but do do expect to find wildlife aplenty.

Story continues

There are views of Cowichan Lake from every room.

Cowichan Lake is about a 90-minute drive from Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, and is considered the second-largest body of fresh water on Vancouver Island. Come summertime, the lake is the perfect venue for canoeing, water skiing, paddle boarding, or bird watching. Of course, if you’re ever interested in leaving your own private island paradise and want to check out the mainland, there are plenty of scenic hiking trails, bike trails, and campgrounds to explore.

Click here to see more photos of Island 7.

island 7 British Columbia Canada

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.