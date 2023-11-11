Woodcroft preaches patience as Oilers' losing streak stretches on

SEATTLE — Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says his team doesn't like looking at the standings right now, but they're taking it one game at a time in the search to end their losing streak.

The Oilers (2-9-1) have lost four straight, including a 3-2 decision to the San Jose Sharks who sit bottom of the Pacific Division.

Woodcroft spoke to media after practicing in Seattle ahead of their Saturday evening game against the Kraken.

"There were some good parts of the game and certainly some areas that have to get cleaned up," he said. "When you're not outscoring your mistakes and they end up in the back of your net, you got to make sure you're eliminating your mistakes."

Woodcroft also faced questions about how the Oilers' high-powered offence has sputtered and acknowledged that Edmonton has struggled to score more than two goals a game, despite frequently outshooting their opponents.

Edmonton outshot San Jose 41-18 on Thursday night.

"I think you worry when you're not creating the scoring chances. If you look up what we're creating, how we're finishing, the finishing can improve," Woodcroft said. "I think what's concerning is we haven't scored enough goals to win.

Connor McDavid has 10 points in 10 games, but hasn't scored a goal in the last seven games, while linemate Leon Draisaitl has one goal in nine games.

"We just have to find a way to win, that's all you can do," McDavid said.

Evander Kane echoed his captain's comments, adding that the practice in Seattle was the best so far this season.

"Now it's just about transferring it over into a game," he said. "Winning one game and just focusing on that."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press