Woodcroft has Oilers one win from WCF: 'Unbelievable job to turn our season around'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Edmonton Oilers
    Edmonton Oilers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jay Woodcroft
    Canadian ice hockey player and coach
  • Dave Tippett
    Canadian ice hockey player

EDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft was slicing tape for a team packed with future Hall of Famers.

As he went about his work as the Detroit Red Wings' video coach, a job secured at 28 years old ahead of the 2005-06 season, the Toronto native soaked up all the information available.

One of the many things that stuck with Woodcroft was how athletes at their peak — Nicklas Lidstrom, Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg among them back then — both required and craved guidance to navigate the razor-thin margins of NHL life.

"They just wanted to make sure that the information coming their way was good information," he said. "That's what I learned about the best players at that time."

Now interim head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, a team also loaded with talent led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the cusp of making its first Western Conference final since 2006, the messages and how they're delivered have changed as the game's evolved.

The demand for knowledge has not.

"The best players in the world still want to be led — they want good information," Woodcroft added. "I just want to make sure that we're communicating good things, and that the information that we're giving our players is exactly what they need.

"And nothing they don't."

Woodcroft has pretty much pulled all the right strings over the last 3 1/2 months in Alberta's capital.

Promoted to the top job from the club's American Hockey League affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., on Feb. 10 after Edmonton fired Dave Tippett with the Oilers sitting six points out of a playoff spot, the 45-year-old went 26-9-3 to close out the regular-season schedule.

Woodcroft's detail-oriented, positive approach has resonated with a roster that, despite its top-end skill, has stumbled badly in past big moments as it searched for the right mix and balance.

McDavid, whose Oilers lead the Flames 3-1 in their second-round series and can close things out in Game 5 on Thursday in Calgary, said the message delivered by his rookie bench boss resonated from the moment he walked into Rogers Place.

"A little bit of a younger voice," said the 25-year-old superstar, the playoff scoring leader with an outrageous 25 points in 11 games. "He's brought a lot of energy and a lot of passion to the job. We fed off that. The message he preaches is something that I think we all agree with.

"Something that we all can buy into."

Veteran goaltender Mike Smith praised Woodcroft's ability to communicate concisely.

"Woody has done an unbelievable job," he said. "A details coach who gets his message across and is very clear what the objective is.

"Everybody knows their job."

Standing at the podium in the Oilers Hall of Fame Room adjacent to Edmonton's 104 Avenue where rabid fans can watch media availabilities in what has the feel of a zoo exhibit after playoff games, Woodcroft will parrot his own messages about getting something positive out of each day with an eye toward being a little better than the last.

"Our team has a very clear understanding of what it takes for us to be successful," he said. "We have a clear understanding of what our team identity is.

"But I don't think we're anywhere near playing towards our full potential."

Woodcroft's journey to within a victory of claiming the first playoff battle of Alberta in 31 years included three seasons cutting tape in Detroit — a job that also included working alongside Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman in his final NHL season.

"There were guys on that team that were 10 and 12 years older than I was," he said.

Mike Babcock was head coach, while Todd McLellan and Paul MacLean were assistants as part of a group that would hoist the Stanley Cup in 2008.

"That coaching staff did a lot of really, really good things," Woodcroft said. "It was cutting edge for its time. I think a lot of the way the game is played today is based on things that happened in that coaching room.

"And for me, I was at the entry-level position, so my ears were open."

Woodcroft would follow McLellan to the San Jose Sharks and serve seven seasons, including some with deep playoff runs, as an assistant before following his mentor to Edmonton in 2015.

He would shift gears to become the head coach in Bakersfield for three successful campaigns — including a division title in 2020-21 — before eventually replacing Tippett in February.

Woodcroft said his experience at different levels within Edmonton's organization over the last seven years means he's had a front-row seat to the maturation of players in both the minors and the NHL.

"I've seen all of those young men grow," he said. "They're growing into their bodies and in their skill sets, but (also) intellectually and emotionally and mentally in their approach to the game.

"I've seen not only growth from my first experience with each player … I've seen growth in the last three months."

Woodcroft, who played six professional seasons before turning to coaching, said he and assistant Dave Manson — a veteran of more than 1,100 NHL games as a hard-nosed defenceman — found a group in Edmonton open and willing to try a new approach.

"We've slowly built our game," Woodcroft said.

The Oilers beat McLellan in the first round when Edmonton topped the Los Angeles Kings in seven games, and now have two-time Cup winner Darryl Sutter's Flames on the ropes.

"What's going on here is not about me," Woodcroft said. "It's about us trying to play towards our full potential. It's about our team doing what it needs to do in order to take a step.

"That's where our focus is."

Smith said Woodcroft deserves a lot more credit than the coach is willing to accept.

"He's done an unbelievable job to turn our season around and put us in a position to be successful," he said.

"It's now about the players going out there and doing it."

It's a formula that has Oilers fans dreaming big after decades of heartache.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Amidst threats, Kadri scores 3 in Avs' 6-3 win over Blues

    Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri refused to buckle in the face of death threats, racial slurs, a booing St. Louis crowd and a few post-whistle hits. Kadri scored three goals, drew two penalties, and Colorado took a 3-1 second-round playoff series lead over the Blues following a 6-3 win on Monday night. The game was played amidst a heightened police presence two days after Kadri became the target of racist social media posts following his collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu opens French Open with three-set victory

    PARIS — Canadian Bianca Andreescu scored a three-set victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in the first round of the French Open on Monday. Andreescu dropped the opening set 6-3, before bouncing back to win the next two sets, 7-5 and 6-0. "I really said to myself 'stay in the present moment … keep fighting because it's not over until it's over,'" Andreescu told TSN. "I really had to put pressure on her — if not, I knew she was going to win." The former world No. 4 fell battled back from a

  • FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers coming to Hamilton on Canada Day

    Hamilton will host a FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers game on Canada Day — July 1 — when Team Canada will take on the Dominican Republic. The game will be played at the FirstOntario Centre in downtown Hamilton starting at 7 p.m. ET. "Canadians have demonstrated a desire for more basketball to be played on home soil and Canada Basketball has made this a primary objective of our organization," Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett said in a news release. "By hosting more qualify

  • Montreal feels it can kick fatigue, beat Forge FC on Wednesday

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have to put their recent dip in form behind them as the defence of their Canadian Championship title begins Wednesday against Canadian Premier League side Forge FC at Stade Saputo. After two consecutive losses, Montreal has fallen from the top of the MLS Eastern Conference. They have had extraordinary success in the Canadian Championship however, not having lost since July of 2018 and claiming the last two Voyageurs Cups in the process. “We had some struggles early on

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • Edmonton Storm tackling stigma around women's football

    It's a cloudy Tuesday evening and the field west of Jasper Place High School is full of action. The Edmonton Storm of the Western Women's Canadian Football League (WWCFL) is riding high off a 24-21 victory over the Calgary Rage on May 14, the Edmonton club's first win of the 2022 season. Tonight, at practice, the focus is on tackles. Twenty-one athletes line up on the field as defensive co-ordinator Branden Modin calls out drills. Without hesitation, the women take each other to the ground. "You

  • Blues' Jordan Binnington knocked out of Game 3 after Nazem Kadri collision

    Avs forward Nazem Kadri went hard to the net puck before colliding with a Blues d-man and barrelling into Binnington, who left hobbling and didn't return.

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Quick qualifying run gives Palou another 2nd at Indianapolis

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou gracefully accepted another second-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. He'd rather be winning. The Spaniard was runner-up to Helio Castroneves in last year's Indianapolis 500 and returned to the 2.5-mile oval for Sunday's final day of qualifying and finished second again. This time it was to his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon. Palou's four-lap average of 233.499 mph qualified him one spot below Dixon and he'll start next Sunday's race i

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Rangers whip Hurricanes 4-1 to even series

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers got the kind of strong, all-around effort from the start they needed and stormed past the Carolina Hurricanes. Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists, and Frank Vatrano and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist as the Rangers beat the Hurricanes 4-1 in Game 4 Tuesday night, evening the second-round series. Mika Zibanejad also scored, Ryan Lindgren had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for the Rangers, who won their fifth straight at home in th

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose