Wood vs Warrington: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, latest odds and ring walks

Back on top: Leigh Wood puts his regained WBA featherweight title on the line in Sheffield this weekend (Getty Images)

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington clash in a huge all-British featherweight world title fight in Sheffield on Saturday night.

Wood puts his regained WBA belt at 126lbs on the line this weekend, having begun his second championship reign by easily outpointing a well below-par Mauricio Lara - who was stripped before the fight on the scales - in front of an adoring home crowd in Nottingham back in May.

He had previously held the strap since surprising China’s Xu Can in the summer of 2021, defending it succesfully once with a stunning late knockout of Michael Conlan before being stopped by the usually dangerous Lara three months before wrestling it back.

Now he takes on Warrington, who must surely be entering the last-chance saloon in terms of restoring his world champion status.

The Leeds Warrior is a two-time IBF title-holder at featherweight, initially reigning between 2018-21 before being dismantled himself by the big-hitting but then relatively unknown Mexican Lara in what at the time was a major upset and his first professional loss.

An early cut caused a very premature end to the drawn rematch, with Warrington later winning back the IBF gold by stopping veteran Kiko Martinez but then losing it swiftly after being outpointed by Luis Albert Lopez in a tight contest in December. Lopez then retained it in Belfast against Conlan on the same night as Wood’s revenge on Lara.

Some wondered if Warrington could well consider retirement after that latest setback, but he remains determined to make the most of this latest title chance in a massive domestic dust-up that could well be his last big shot if things do not go to plan again.

Wood vs Warrington date, start time, venue and ring walks

Wood vs Warrington takes place on Saturday October 7, 2023 at the Utilita Arena Sheffield.

The undercard is due to start at 7pm BST, with main event ring walks expected at the very precise time of 10:39pm.

‘Before the Bell’ coverage of the early prelim bouts starts at 4:45pm, meanwhile.

Wood vs Warrington fight card/undercard in full

Also on Saturday night’s Matchroom Boxing bill in Sheffield, Terri Harper defends her WBA super-welterweight world title and also competes for the vacant WBO belt against Cecilia Braekhus, who was forced to pull out of their planned clash in Dublin in May due to illness.

The WBA intercontinental middleweight title is also on the line in a final eliminator for a shot at the British belt between Kieron Conway and Linus Udofia.

Hopey Price is also in a final eliminator for the British title at featherweight, against Connor Coghill.

Wood vs Warrington is a huge domestic showdown that should attract a raucous crowd (Getty Images)

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington

Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus

Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia

Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch

Cameron Vuong vs Engel Gomez

Nico Leivars vs Ryan Walker

Koby McNamara vs Francisco Rodriguez

How to watch Wood vs Warrington

TV channel: In the UK, Wood vs Warrington is being shown live via sport streaming service DAZN - but as part of their normal subscription package, rather than pay-per-view.

A subscription to DAZN in the UK starts at £9.99 per month, while they also operate on TV at channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action as it unfolds live online via their website or app.

Wood vs Warrington fight prediction

This feels very much like the last throw of the world title dice from Warrington, who many feel is perhaps fortunate to get this shot after the (albeit very close) loss to Lopez.

You’d expect him to leave nothing out there in pursuit of a third championship reign at featherweight, but Wood is such a tough and experienced operator with serious power to wear you down and punish any slip-ups.

It’s a difficult call and a really close battle likely lies in store, but I fancy Wood to come on strong either with a signature late stoppage or hard-fought decision. Let’s go for the former.

Wood to win via late knockout.

Wood vs Warrington weigh-in results

Both fighters are due to step on the scales in Sheffield on Friday. Check back in then for the results.

Josh Warrington lost his IBF belt with a gruelling points defeat against Luis Alberto Lopez (Getty Images)

Wood vs Warrington odds

Wood to win - 2/5

Draw - 16/1

Warrington to win - 15/8

Wood to win by KO/TKO - 11/4

Warrington to win by KO/TKO - 6/1

Wood to win by decision - Evens

Warrington to win by decision - 16/5

Odds provided by Betfair (subject to change).