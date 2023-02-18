Wood vs Lara LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Wood vs Lara LIVE!

British boxing star Leigh Wood tonight defends his WBA featherweight world title against Mauricio Lara in Nottingham. It's another home fight for the 34-year-old, but he is up against a hugely tough challenger in the Mexican.

Lara is the favourite to take another belt off a home British fighter having beaten Josh Warrington last year and faces Wood who has not fought in almost 12 months. The initial bout was scheduled for September only for Wood to pull out through injury.

There is also plenty of eye-catching action on the undercard as Dalton Smith defends his British super-lightweight belt, Olympian Cheavon Clarke is looking to make it a perfect five, Gamal Yafai will be looking to make amends after defeat to Jason Cunningham last year, while Kieron Conway is back in England after defeat in America last time out. The undercard starts at 7pm. Follow Wood vs Lara live below!

Wood vs Lara latest news

Main event start time: 10pm GMT

How to watch: DAZN

Wood vs Lara prediction

Undercard in full

What’s Lara said?

18:52 , Alex Young

He has something that I want, and I’m willing to put my life on the line to win that title. In this world title fight you will see a different Bronco Lara. I will not lose the guts and courage needed to destroy opponents. For each fight you work differently. In my last fights, I have worked differently, mistakes or not, but different. That is what I want to produce in each fight, something different. I feel happy, motivated. This is my year, I want to be a world champion, and I will be a world champion.

What’s Wood said?

18:41 , Alex Young

I prefer being an underdog and I love proving people wrong. People tweet me all the time and say, ‘this is a mismatch and I’m going to lose’ but if you look at my Twitter I retweet them because it fuels me. Winning fuels me. Lara has a style that suits me. Conlan was all wrong for me stylistically, but styles make fights and I’m confident in my ability. If I approach this fight wrong, it could be brutal. Lara is good and we saw that in the first fight with Josh Warrington, but if I do as I plan, this fight won’t reach halfway – I’m going to get Lara out of there. “[Lara] said I faked my injury and that annoyed me. Why would I fake my injury? I didn’t have to fight him, this is a voluntary defence, but I want to test myself and I’m going to show him what I’m all about.

Story continues

Undercard to go

18:32 , Alex Young

Four down, six to go tonight.

Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara

Dalton Smith vs Billy Allington

Gary Cully vs Wilfredo Flores

Cheavon Clarke vs Israel Duffus

Gamal Yafai vs Diego Alberto Ruiz

Aaron Bowen vs Mathieu Gomes

18:26 , Alex Young

We’re flying through the prelims. Junaid Bostan has just beaten Peter Kramer by TKO in the seventh round of their super welterweight clash.

(Getty Images)

Wood vs Lara prediction

18:20 , Alex Young

Regarding tonight’s main event, though, Wood deserves huge credit for choosing Lara as a voluntary defence, a bout most in his position would have certainly avoided.

The Nottingham fight is no stranger to being the underdog or having to come through incredibly tough tests in a fight, as Michael Conlan found out 11 months ago.

Whether he can afford to be in that much trouble against Lara is another matter, with the Mexican possessing the concussive power to stop any opponent.

This is not likely to be a fight won through a defensive masterclass or through boxing at distance, with both having no issue with standing in the centre of the ring and trading.

Wood will keep coming and coming, with the fact his last two wins have come by stoppage in the 12th round proving he has the heart and the engine to go the distance.

His bravery will get him through some tough moments, but there may prove to be too many against a fighter as good as Lara.

Lara to win by stoppage, round seven.

Mauricio Lara beat Josh Warrington last year. (Action Images via Reuters)

18:08 , Alex Young

The action at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham is already underway with Sam Maxwell beating Shaun Cooper in tonight’s first bout before Kieron Conway made it a winning return to England by beating Jorge Silva, both on points.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch

18:00 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, Wood vs Lara is available to watch live on DAZN. Before the Bell coverage begins at 3.30pm, before the main undercard gets underway at 7pm. It will cost £19.99 for new subscribers for the month, while DAZN regulars see it included in their regular price.

Live stream: Subscribers can use the DAZN app, which will offer a live stream for phones, tablets and other devices.

Welcome!

17:58 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the WBA featherweight world title fight between Leigh Wood and Mauricio Lara.

It’s a bold choice of challenger by Wood, who is by no means the favourite despite the backing of the home crowd.

Lara is the favourite to take another belt off a home British fighter having beaten Josh Warrington last year and faces Wood who has not fought in almost 12 months. The initial bout was scheduled for September only for Wood to pull out through injury.

There is also plenty of eye-catching action on the undercard as Dalton Smith defends his British super-lightweight belt, Olympian Cheavon Clarke is looking to make it a perfect five, Gamal Yafai will be looking to make amends after defeat to Jason Cunningham last year, while Kieron Conway is back in England after defeat in America last time out.

Stay tuned for live coverage throughout the night, with the main undercard starting at 7pm and the main event scheduled for 10pm.