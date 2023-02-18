Wood vs Lara: Start time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and latest betting odds tonight

The WBA world featherweight title is tonight on the line as Leigh Wood faces Mauricio Lara in Nottingham.

The 34-year-old, who won the belt by beating Xu Can in 2021, has been out of the ring for almost a year, since he fought Michael Conlan last March.

That was named the Fight of the Year for 2022 by The Ring magazine, as Wood recovered from being knocked down in the first round and being behind on the cards heading into the final three minutes to knock Conlan out in the 12th. His record now stands at 26-2, with defeats to Jazza Dickens and Gavin McDonnell earlier in his career.

Lara is no stranger to British fight fans, have twice fought Josh Warrington. The Mexican stunned Warrington in 2021, as the Leeds man was stopped in the ninth round in the first defeat of his career, while the rematch lasted just two rounds due to a clash of heads.

Lara now gets his first shot at a world title and an all-action bout is expected. Wood, who was supposed to fight the 24-year-old last September but pulled out with injury, is relishing being doubted.

Josh Warrington suffered the first defeat of his career against Mauricio Lara (Getty Images)

“I prefer being an underdog and I love proving people wrong,” Wood said. “Lara has a style that suits me. Conlan was all wrong for me stylistically, but styles make fights and I’m confident in my ability.

“If I approach this fight wrong, it could be brutal. Lara is good and we saw that in the first fight with Josh Warrington, but if I do as I plan, this fight won’t reach halfway – I’m going to get Lara out of there.”

Wood vs Lara date, start time, venue and ring walks

Wood vs Lara takes place tonight, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at The Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

The main undercard is due to get underway from 7pm GMT, with the ring walks for the main event expected at approximately 10.30pm.

As ever, exact timings will depend on the length of the undercard fights.

Wood vs Lara fight card/undercard in full

Dalton Smith is in action on the undercard as he defends his British super-lightweight belt against Billy Allington, looking to win that title outright and move to 14-0 before targeting the European title. Olympian Cheavon Clarke faces his fifth professional opponent, having won all four of his previous fights inside the distance. He goes up against Dec Spelman in an eliminator for the English cruiserweight title.

Gamal Yafai, previously a European champion, continues his rebuild after defeat to Jason Cunningham last year, as he fights Argentina’s Diego Alberto Ruiz. Kieron Conway, beaten by Ammo Williams on the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin undercard in September, also returns.

Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara

Dalton Smith vs Billy Allington

Gary Cully vs Wilfredo Flores

Cheavon Clarke vs Israel Duffus

Gamal Yafai vs Diego Alberto Ruiz

Aaron Bowen vs Mathieu Gomes

Junaid Bostan vs Peter Kramer

Kieron Conway vs Jorge Silva

Nico Leivars vs Alberto Motos

Sam Maxwell vs Shaun Cooper

How to watch Wood vs Lara

TV channel: In the UK, Wood vs Lara is available to watch live on DAZN. Before the Bell coverage begins at 3.30pm, before the main undercard gets underway at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can use the DAZN app, which will offer a live stream for phones, tablets and other devices.

LIVE coverage: Follow live coverage throughout the card with Standard Sport’s fight night blog.

Wood vs Lara fight prediction

Wood deserves huge credit for choosing Lara as a voluntary defence, a bout most in his position would have certainly avoided.

The Nottingham fight is no stranger to being the underdog or having to come through incredibly tough tests in a fight, as Michael Conlan found out 11 months ago.

Whether he can afford to be in that much trouble against Lara is another matter, with the Mexican possessing the concussive power to stop any opponent.

Leigh Wood produced an incredibly late stoppage against Michael Conlan (Getty Images)

This is not likely to be a fight won through a defensive masterclass or through boxing at distance, with both having no issue with standing in the centre of the ring and trading.

Wood will keep coming and coming, with the fact his last two wins have come by stoppage in the 12th round proving he has the heart and the engine to go the distance.

His bravery will get him through some tough moments, but there may prove to be too many against a fighter as good as Lara.

Lara to win by stoppage, round seven.

Wood vs Lara weigh-in results

The fighters took to the scales on Friday afternoon, with both coming in right on the 126lbs limit.

Wood vs Lara betting odds

Wood to win: 11/5

Lara to win: 4/11

Draw: 16/1

Wood to win by KO, TKO or DQ: 7/2

Wood to win by decision/technical decision: 7/1

Lara to win by KO, TKO or DQ: 1/2

Lara to win by decision/technical decision: 8/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).