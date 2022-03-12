Wood vs Conlan: What time is fight, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight

George Flood
·4 min read
Leigh Wood defends his WBA featherweight title against Michael Conlan in Nottingham (Action Images via Reuters)
Leigh Wood defends his WBA featherweight title against Michael Conlan in Nottingham (Action Images via Reuters)

Leigh Wood fights Michael Conlan in Nottingham tonight, making the first defence of his WBA featherweight title.

The 33-year-old has held the belt since realising his world title dream with a dramatic 12th-round stoppage of China’s Xu Can at Matchroom Fight Camp last summer.

Wood (25-2) now faces another stern test against Ireland’s hugely popular London 2012 bronze medalist ‘Mick’ Conlan, who has reeled off 16 successive wins since turning professional with Top Rank in the aftermath of his controversial exit - since avenged - from the Beijing Olympics.

The Belfast boxer dominated TJ Doheny on home soil at Falls Park last August, earning the WBA interim title with a wide decision victory.

A unification bout against the winner of the March 26 clash between Josh Warrington and IBF champion Kiko Martinez likely awaits the victor here, or potentially even a meeting with “super” WBA belt holder Leo Santa Cruz.

Wood believes Conlan’s supreme confidence is a sign of a weakness and it will be fascinating to see how this plays out. In the wake of Jack Catterall’s hugely controversial loss to Josh Taylor, all eyes will be on the judges.

Wood vs Conlan date, start time, venue and ring walks

Wood vs Conlan takes place tonight, Saturday March 12, 2022 at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

Ring walks for the headline fight of the evening are expected no earlier than 10pm GMT. The undercard is due to begin at 7pm.

Wood vs Conlan fight card/undercard in full

Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan

Gary Cully vs Miguel Vazquez

Terri Harper vs Yamila Belen Abellaneda

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Juan Carlos Rubio

Sandy Ryan vs Erica Anabella Farias

Thomas Whittaker Hart vs Simon Krebs

Thomas Carty vs Michal Boloz

Nico Leivars vs Jose Hernandez

How to watch Wood vs Conlan

TV channel: Wood vs Conlan is being broadcast live on sports video streaming service DAZN. A subscription to DAZN currently costs £7.99 a month in the UK.

Live stream: You can also follow all the action as it happens with Standard Sport’s live fight night blog, which will cover the whole card in its entirety.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Wood vs Conlan fight prediction

This is an extremely tough first defence for Wood and could well turn out to be his only one.

Conlan is a massively skilled operator who deserves to have a far bigger reputation among casual boxing fans in this country and will be out to make a statement on Saturday night, becoming a world champion for the first time aged 30.

The vastly experienced Wood rose to the occasion so impressively on an unforgettable night last summer, but we’re backing Conlan to dethrone the champion by unanimous decision.

Wood vs Conlan weigh-in results

Wood and Conlan both made the featherweight limit at a feisty weigh-in on Friday, with the champion at 125.8lbs and his challenger just two ounces lighter.

The two fighters had to be separated during an angry final head-to-head.

“I’m buzzing to be here, this is (a) fairytale, honestly,” said Wood. “Of all the arenas for Carl [Froch] I was at in the seats screaming, I’m now headlining in the same arena. I couldn’t be happier.

“This isn’t the peak or where I stop, I’m going to go further than this. The City Ground fight that you [Eddie Hearn] have dangled in front of me for so long, you said after this fight it’s happening, so I’ll hold you to that.

“But eyes on Saturday night first. I’m coming to get the job done and look good doing it.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Conlan said: “This is the most relaxed and calm I’ve ever been in a fight week. I don’t feel any pressure, I’m here in the opponent’s back garden and I’ve got to rip the belt off him.

“I hope he’s the best Leigh Wood there’s ever been because I believe I will be. It’ll make it all the sweeter when I beat him. I’m just expecting a fantastic performance by myself.”

Wood vs Conlan betting odds

Wood win: 11/8

Conlan win: 4/7

Draw: 18/1

Wood win on points or by decision: 10/3

Wood win by KO, TKO or DQ: 7/2

Conlan win on points or by decision: Evens

Conlan win by KO, TKO or DQ: 5/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on his shooting struggles

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has failed to rekindle his shooting stroke from before the all-star break. He touches on what he’s doing to get out of the slump. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.