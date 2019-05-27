Wood passed fit for England's World Cup opener

Relief was the overwhelming emotion for Mark Wood after the England bowler was passed fit for his side’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup opener against South Africa.

The 29-year-old could only bowl 3.1 overs in the hosts’ first warm-up match against Australia before being forced to leave the field after complaining about pain in his left foot.

His past injury record only heightened fears the Durham fast bowler could be ruled out of the tournament, having previously had three operations on his left ankle.

But after a scan on his foot gave him the all clear to line-up against the Proteas at The Oval on Thursday, Wood admitted a huge weight had been lifted off his mind.

“The scan results were really positive so I can go into it with confidence that there’s not a whole lot wrong and I can crack on,” he said.” If it happens again, I know I can stay on the field.

“It was a big relief when the scan came back with the all clear, history-wise I’ve had a lot of problems in the past so it was a big relief to be able to know everything was okay.

“It was as good of a result as I could have hoped for so I’m delighted that I can crack on and obviously, it might be a bit irritated here and there but I know, structurally, there’s nothing wrong.”

He continued: “I never thought my World Cup was over, when I’ve done stuff to my foot or ankle before and I know it’s been pretty bad I’ve still been able to clock up 90mph.

“My body was alright, it was just a little bit of a scare that I didn’t want to take any risks with. I didn’t think my World Cup was over, I just didn’t want to take any risks.

“I spoke to Jos and I said I felt something when I bowled and he just said don’t take any risks, go off and get it looked at. I went off and the medical team said when are you feeling it.

“I told them it was more when I was running than when I was actually bowling, it was the running side of things, so I iced it off, let it settle down and then today has been a good day.”

Wood sat out England’s final warm-up game - a comfortable nine-wicket victory against Afghanistan - but he insists he ready and raring to go if selected against South Africa.

“I’m ready to go and I’m going to take full part in training in a couple of days and just prepare as normal,” he said. “The way we’re managed as bowlers, not everyone is going to play every game.

“People will come in and out, there are gaps between games which will help with my bowling as well, so if I can get myself in the right place for selection and make myself available for the coach and captain to decide then I’ll be ready to go.

“I think I was more nervous for the 15 selection, now it’s just all one group getting ready to go. We’ve had a massive squad over four years, but we’re finally here and ready to back each other.

“I feel strangely weird as I felt ready before the two practice games. After the Pakistan series I was ready to dive in then, but it was nice to play at The Oval as it’s where we’re going to start.

“South Africa are a very strong side and Ottis Gibson knows us very well, so I’m sure he’ll have plans in place and their lads will be right up for it and want to put on a show.”