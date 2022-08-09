Wood, Giants beat slumping Padres 1-0 after overturned call

  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood delivers against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    1/7

    Giants Padres Baseball

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood delivers against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants' Joey Bart hits a single against the San Diego Padres during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    2/7

    Giants Padres Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Joey Bart hits a single against the San Diego Padres during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Brandon Drury throws his bat after flying out against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    3/7

    Giants Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Brandon Drury throws his bat after flying out against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis, right, celebrates with first base coach Antoan Richardson after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    4/7

    Giants Padres Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis, right, celebrates with first base coach Antoan Richardson after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria crosses home plate on a sacrifice fly hit by Thairo Estrada against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    5/7

    Giants Padres Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria crosses home plate on a sacrifice fly hit by Thairo Estrada against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Josh Bell walks to the dugout after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the fouth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    6/7

    Giants Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Josh Bell walks to the dugout after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the fouth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego Padres' Manny Machado watches his single against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    7/7

    Giants Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Manny Machado watches his single against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood delivers against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
San Francisco Giants' Joey Bart hits a single against the San Diego Padres during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
San Diego Padres' Brandon Drury throws his bat after flying out against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis, right, celebrates with first base coach Antoan Richardson after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria crosses home plate on a sacrifice fly hit by Thairo Estrada against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell walks to the dugout after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the fouth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado watches his single against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BERNIE WILSON
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco Giants
    San Francisco Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Diego Padres
    San Diego Padres
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Juan Soto
    Juan Soto
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Wood held San Diego to three singles in 6 1/3 innings and the San Francisco Giants benefited from an overturned call at the plate to beat the sputtering Padres 1-0 Monday night.

San Francisco reliever Camino Doval retired the heart of San Diego's order in the ninth — Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Josh Bell — to earn his 15th save.

It was the fifth straight loss and second consecutive shutout for the Padres, who fell to 1-5 since obtaining Soto and Bell in a blockbuster trade last Tuesday. They were coming off a three-game sweep at Dodger Stadium in which they were outscored 20-4. Their streak of scoreless innings reached 23 dating to Saturday.

San Diego's lead over Milwaukee for the NL's third wild card is down to one game.

The Padres appeared to have tied it at 1 when Brandon Drury was called safe at home as catcher Joey Bart applied the tag on a headfirst slide after Kim Ha-seong's double into the left field corner with one out in the seventh. But the Giants challenged and the call was overturned, to thunderous boos from the sellout crowd of 40,686.

There was a slight delay as a few fans threw trash onto the field, prompting a warning from the PA announcer.

Wood (8-9) struck out five and walked none.

After wasting a great scoring opportunity in the first inning, the Giants broke through against Blake Snell in the fourth. They opened the inning with consecutive singles by Evan Longoria, J.D. Davis and Brandon Crawford to load the bases, and Thairo Estrada hit a sacrifice fly. Snell walked Bart to load the bases again before retiring the final two batters of the inning.

Snell (4-6) got into trouble right away when the Giants had runners on first and third just two batters into the game but he got out of it by striking out the heart of the order.

Snell allowed one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, struck out eight and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Reinstated Longoria from the 10-day injured list and optioned OF Bryce Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento.

Padres: Manager Bob Melvin said reports from Fernando Tatis Jr.'s minor league rehab assignment indicate the star shortstop feels good after playing Saturday and Sunday with the Double-A San Antonio Missions, who were off Monday. Tatis broke his left wrist in the offseason, reportedly in a motorcycle crash, and had surgery in mid-March. Melvin said the Padres are still on the timeline of Tatis playing seven to 10 days in the minors. “He needs some at-bats. He needs some games,” Melvin said. ... C Jorge Alfaro left the game after the seventh with an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Alex Cobb (3-6, 4.08 ERA) and Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (8-5, 3.00) are scheduled to start Tuesday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Star fly half Sam Malcolm to return to Toronto Arrows for fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed star fly half Sam Malcolm for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old Kiwi has played in 37 matches, including 36 starts, for the club since its inaugural season in 2019. “I’m stoked to be back with the Arrows for the 2023 season," Malcolm said in a statement. “I hold a lot of value for the memories I’ve shared alongside this club and the people involved. “Fundamentally it’s about working better collectively to achieve the outcomes we want.

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Lionesses move up to No. 4 while Canada falls to No. 7 in FIFA women's rankings

    Canada dropped one place to No. 7 while newly crowned European champion England jumped four places to No. 4 in the new FIFA women's world rankings. The U.S., fresh from its 1-0 CONCACAF W Championship win over the Canadian women on July 18, remained atop the rankings. European runner-up Germany climbed three places to No. 2 with European semifinalist Sweden falling one rung to No. 3. France dropped behind England, slipping two places to No. 5. The Dutch were No. 6, down two spots. Spain, down on

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau