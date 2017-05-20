Wood extends scoreless run in Dodgers' 7-2 win over Marlins

The benches empty during the eighth inning after Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton was almost hit by a Los Angeles Dodgers pitch, at a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, May 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- This one had a little bit of everything: Alex Wood extending his scoreless streak, balls leaving the yard and players clearing the benches.

When it was all over, the Los Angeles Dodgers had navigated a 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night, though three were no longer around to witness the final out.

Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling and bench coach Bob Geren, along with Marlins manager Don Mattingly were all ejected after benches and bullpens emptied in the top of the ninth.

The previous inning, Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer and Marlins reliever AJ Ramos hit the Dodgers' next batter, Brett Eibner, in the left hip with a pitch. Ramos said the pitch got away from him.

''If they have a problem with it, they can see me before the game, after the game, whenever they want to see me,'' Ramos said. ''It doesn't have to be at the game.''

Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton led off the ninth and Stripling's first pitch went behind his lower back. Stanton did not charge the mound, but began a slow walk forward as players streamed onto the field. Stripling also said the pitch simply got away from him.

''I think it was just one of those things with Ramos, the ball got away from him arm side, and the same thing with our guy,'' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. ''Benches cleared and things were taken care of.''

Wood (5-0) was gone by then, having held the Marlins to six hits while walking two and striking out four in 7 1/3 shutout innings - his third straight start without allowing a run. Though not as dominant as he has been recently, he allowed only one flyout and induced four double plays.

Wood, who made his first three appearances of the season out of the bullpen, extended his scoreless innings streak to 20 1/3 innings - spanning three-plus starts. He has struck out 29, walked four and allowed 13 hits during that stretch. The left-hander also lowered his ERA to 1.88, best in the National League.

''Alex was obviously really good tonight,'' Roberts said. ''Very efficient, pounding the strike zone. When he has that three-pitch mix working all quadrants, he's very good. He put the ball on the ground and got some big double plays just when we needed it.''

Chris Taylor hit a solo home run in the third and Eibner, just called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, hit a two-run homer in fourth against Miami right-hander Justin Nicolino (1-1).

Bellinger's eighth home run came in just his 23rd major league game, becoming the fastest Dodgers players to reach that mark.

Justin Bour hit a solo home run off Chris Hatcher in Miami's two-run ninth.

Outfielder Yasiel Puig left the game after the fifth inning with lower mid-back tightness.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Although LHP Wei-Yin Chin, on the 10-day disabled list with left arm fatigue, is not with the team, the Marlins are consulting with noted orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache while in Los Angeles to get a second opinion on his injury.

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner was placed on the 10-day disabled list with what they called a Grade-1 strain of his right hamstring. Roberts said he hoped to have Turner back within a couple weeks.

COACHES UPSET

Mattingly and Geren exchanged heated words during the benches-emptying ninth and had to be restrained from each other. Mattingly said he was initially upset that the Dodgers were swinging at 3-0 pitches in the eighth with a 5-0 lead: ''When Geren is out there yelling at my guy, he has to go through me,'' Mattingly said. ''We aren't going to have that.''

UNEXPECTED PLUS

Taylor, 26, finished a triple shy of the cycle. The home run gave him a career-high five: ''My swing mechanics are sound right now and my confidence is there. Sometimes when you get in a groove like that the game slows down, and that's how it's felt for me recently.''

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (1-3, 3.56) hopes to continue his recent turnaround Saturday in the third game of this four-game series. Straily has allowed only an earned run and four hits in the 12 innings of his last two starts.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (0-1, 3.43) will attempt to recover from his first poor outing of the season in his first career start against the Marlins. Last Sunday against the Rockies in his fourth start of the season, he allowed six runs on seven hits in four innings.