Wood Buffalo Food Bank moves into new location as service demands continue rising

The Wood Buffalo Food Bank (WBFB) opened its doors to its new downtown facility on Monday as the organization continues facing rising demand for its services.

The new building at 10010 Centennial Drive has more warehouse space for the food bank compared to its former King Street location. Dan Edwards, executive director for the WBFB, said this space is needed as food security continues challenging households across Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo.

“We are averaging about 40 new families a month and those are people that never accessed the food bank previously,” said Edwards. “When new people access [the WBFB] it means that it pushes existing clients’ appointments further away, which obviously puts more stress on those clients.”

The new location includes a warehouse, offices, meeting spaces and a kitchen. There are still some finishing touches—including painting and setting up refrigeration units—but the building is ready to serve the community. A boardroom and kitchenette can also be used for community partnerships.

“Renting space for meetings, conferences or training is really expensive in town,” said spokesperson Anna Noble. “We are going to be able to lend that out to those non-profit organizations for free so they can rent it out for a day and be able to offer opportunities like workshops in a utilized space.”

Plans for a new food bank facility were already in development before the April 2020 flood. When the flood damaged the building, the food bank worked out of temporary locations in Gregoire and Thickwood. Unfortunately, this left WBFB without permanent refrigeration spaces.

The food bank gives out approximately 600 monthly food hampers and gave out more than 1.1 million pounds of food last year. That translates to nearly 18,000 people fed over the course of a year.

Edwards said the food bank has seen demand grow during the past three years, with large factors including the economic and social fallout of low oil prices, last year’s flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial donations have remained consistent throughout those hurdles, but the food bank is asking for food donations as the pandemic disrupts food drives.

“Because of COVID restrictions and wanting to keep people safe, we had to adjust and so food donations have decreased this year,” said Edwards.

“Our monetary donations have thankfully kept things pretty steady. Fortunately, we’ve been able to access some government grants and other partners have stepped up their financial support to fill gaps.”

Scott McLean, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fort McMurray Today