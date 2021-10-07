Wood Auction funds tree planting program

An online Wood Creations auction will support South Nation Conservation's tree planting programs.

The online fundraiser auction this fall will help support local spring tree planting programs across throughout the 4,441-square-kilometre jurisdiction of the conservation area.

Following the success of last year's "Art for Trees" auction that raised $6,500 for SNC's 2021 planting season, this year's fundraiser, the "South Nation Wood Creations" silent online auction, will feature donated wood creations like artwork, furniture, displays, signs and other hand-crafted items from artisans in the conservation region.

From the previous fundraiser, over 230,000 trees were planted by SNC in 2020, which is the agency's all-time highest number of trees planted in one year and through this silent auction this year they hope to break their record and aim to raise a similar amount of money for the 2022 spring planting initiatives.

Auction items will be available to view online on Oct. 8 and silent bidding will start on Oct. 12 and will be available until Oct. 29.

"The SNC will normally host a fall fundraiser, generally in the past in the form of a golf tournament but since we have lot of COVID restrictions, the SNC had decided to do an online auction this year," said Shannon Murray, stewardship and outreach assistant with SNC.

All the funds from the silent online auction will go towards the SNC tree planting initiatives and their various cost share programs.

Like their partnership with Forest Ontario and their 50 Million Tree Program that provides seedlings, planting and site preparation at a small cost to landowners who have space to plant a minimum of 500 trees, "the funds from this will help us fund this program," said Murray.

Along with private donations, the funds raised from this year's auction will help continue to plant trees and the SNC Spring Community Free Tree campaign, which will raise awareness around forest conservation.

SNC also has an over-the-counter tree program for smaller orders of around 100 tree seedlings that the funds will help with; as well, it will help the conservation authority deliver its Free Trees program.

"It will also be the 75th anniversary of the conservation authority in 2022, so that is part of why we really want to amp up our tree planting efforts," said Murray.

They will be working with local schools, retirement homes and public lots to try to plant the record number of trees as well.

According to Murray, tree planting happens every year throughout the 16 municipalities that are in partnership with the conservation authority, including Leeds and Grenville, Prescott, Ottawa and others on both private and public land.

All the trees that will be planted are locally sourced and native to the tree zone in Ontario. Tree planting plans are also approved and created by SNC's own foresters to ensure the trees are appropriate for the soil, climate and meet the needs of the landowner, explained Murray.

Jessica Munro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times