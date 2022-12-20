Will Congress release Trump's tax returns? House panel discussing - live updates

Donovan Slack, David Jackson and Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY
·8 min read

A key House panel met Tuesday to discuss releasing Donald Trump's tax returns, a move Republicans warned could jeopardize the privacy of every American's taxes but that Democrats argue could help guide tax law-making.

The House Ways and Means Committee, led by Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., got the returns from the Treasury Department a few weeks ago after a years-long legal battle. He first asked the IRS in 2019 for copies of six years of Trump's personal returns as well as those for his companies and a revocable trust.

Neal has had little to say publicly about the potential release of Trump's taxes, but scheduled the meeting Tuesday, when members of the Democrat-led committee will decide what to do.

The committee met briefly before it closed the meeting to the public.

Will Trump's taxes become public?: Here's what to expect if a House panel votes to release them.

“Nearly four years ago, the Ways and Means Committee set out to fulfill our legislative and oversight responsibilities, and evaluate the Internal Revenue Service’s mandatory audit program," Neal said in a written statement. "As affirmed by the Supreme Court, the law was on our side, and on Tuesday, I will update the members of the Committee.”

Here's what's happening now:

Committee closes meeting to the public

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., chairman of the committee, asked that the meeting be closed to the public as soon as it started, noting the confidential nature of the documents under review.

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, asked first that a transcript of the private session be made public later if any taxpayer information is released as a result of the hearing. The committee unanimously agreed, and Neal said it would be made available “at the appropriate time.”

The committee went into private session less than five minutes after the meeting started.

– Donovan Slack

Brady warns Democrats about releasing Trump taxes

Just minutes before the meeting, Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, issued one final warning to Democrats about releasing Donald Trump's tax returns.

Future lawmakers will have "nearly unlimited power" to "make public the tax returns of private citizens,” Brady told reporters, though most legal analysts said the law will continue to shield people who are not government officials..

The Twitter account of Ways and Means Republicans explained Brady's motion for release of a transcript: "The American people know which lawmakers in Congress support the power to target political enemies & which side w/ longstanding taxpayer protections. That's why @RepKevinBrady called for the transcript from the secret executive session be published along w/any Committee action."

– David Jackson

How can the House committee release Trump's personal tax returns?

As a legal matter, attorneys cite federal law, which allows certain House and Senate committees to obtain the returns of any taxpayer, including the sitting president. The committee can then submit the information to the House or Senate for purposes of passing legislation.

In this case, committee members said they sought Trump's records as part of an effort to write new laws regarding tax audits.

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass.
Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass.

Watchdogs: Release Trump's tax returns

Public interest groups like Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington are urging lawmakers to release Trump's taxes, noting that Congress secured President Richard Nixon's tax records in 1973, during the height of the Watergate scandal.

Tax returns should be made public "especially when you have a president in Trump who continued to operate an international business while president," said Jordan Libowitz, communications director for CREW. "The American people need to know where his income was coming from."

– David Jackson

Whose tax-release precedent is it?

Committee Republicans are accusing Democrats of considering a frightful precedent that could be used against anybody.

“We urge Democrats, in their rush to target former President Trump, not to unleash this dangerous new political weapon on the American people," said Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, the committee's top Republican.

When Republicans led the committee in 2014, they considered releasing confidential tax information. And then voted to release it. At the time, they were investigating IRS delays on applications for tax-exempt status from conservative, Tea Party groups.

They voted to release documents that contained taxpayer information as part of a referral to the Justice Department recommending prosecution of an IRS official, Lois Lerner, for allegedly targeting conservative groups for increased scrutiny, causing the delays. Justice officials declined to prosecute, saying they found evidence of mismanagement at the IRS but not criminal wrongdoing.

– David Jackson and Donovan Slack

What’s in Donald Trump’s tax returns?

Charles Rettig, the California-based tax law expert Trump tapped as the nation’s IRS commissioner, offered predictions in a Forbes essay he wrote in 2016, two years before his nomination.

"Teams of sophisticated tax advisers were likely engaged throughout Trump’s career to assure the absence of any ‘bombshell’ within the returns. His returns might actually be somewhat unremarkable but for the fact they are the returns of Donald Trump,” wrote Rettig.

“For wealthy individuals, individual tax returns sometimes only provide a brief financial overview linked to numerous other conclusions and entities. To fully understand the financial status of Trump, one would likely need to see returns for multiple years, the work-papers for the individual returns and the returns for numerous related entities, something that is unlikely to happen.”

– Kevin McCoy

Could the Senate jump in?

The Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee have had little time to analyze Trump’s tax returns. Moreover, Republican control of the House starts in January, and GOP lawmakers have no plans to pursue the issue. But there’s a chance the Democrat-controlled Senate might,  Steve Rosenthal, a senior fellow in the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute, said Tuesday.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., chairs the Senate Committee on Finance. And he’s been on record supporting the Ways and Means effort. In a July 2021 statement issued after the Department of Justice said the House committee should have access to the Trump tax returns, Wyden said he would “consult with the Ways and Means Committee and consider the (Senate) Finance Committee’s next steps.”

As the Finance Committee leader, “Sen. Wyden has all the same powers” to seek and review tax returns as part of Congress’ oversight role as Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the chair of House Ways and Means panel, said Rosenthal. “He may want to wait and see what happens with Ways and Means first.”

– Kevin McCoy

Democrat blasts Trump ahead of tax-release meeting

Ahead of the meeting Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., lashed out at the former president’s “major tax avoidance.”

“It is pretty clear that Donald Trump and his organization have a major tax avoidance issue. To put it mildly,” he told CNN. “So I think there’s clearly a lot of smoke here and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Boyle is one of two dozen Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee, in addition to Neal. There are 17 Republicans. Ways and Means is the oldest congressional committee and the lead tax-writing panel in the House.

– Donovan Slack and David Jackson

Case builds to send Trump taxes to Senate Democrats

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, the public interest watchdog group that earlier urged public release of his tax information, fired off a letter to the committee Tuesday asking members to send Trump’s tax materials to the Senate for further investigation.

Public disclosure of his tax information would “undoubtedly” be justified, CREW’s president and CEO Noah Bookbinder wrote. “However, we are not asking you to do that today.”

“Rather, we are simply asking you to send the information to the Senate Finance Committee,” which will still be controlled by Democrats next year, for further investigation. “Mr. Trump has spent decades avoiding transparency and accountability. For the sake of our democracy, his staggering record of financial impropriety must be fully investigated and understood so that it cannot recur.”

A representative for Neal, the House committee chair, did not respond to messages seeking comment ahead of the meeting.

– Donovan Slack

On Nov. 15, 2022, Donald Trump announces his third attempt to become president of the United States at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.
On Nov. 15, 2022, Donald Trump announces his third attempt to become president of the United States at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

Maybe some small surprises?

Robert McKenzie, a tax law expert who's of counsel to the Saul Ewing LLP law firm in Chicago, said tax returns sometimes contain surprising finds.

After former House Speaker Newt Gingrich released his returns in 2012, McKenzie and other lawyers told USA TODAY Gingrich used a popular tax strategy that enabled him to avoid paying Medicare tax on most of his 2010 income.

A spokesman for Gingrich, who was a presidential contender at the time, said the tax filing was handled properly and legally.

– Kevin McCoy

Trump prepares for tax revelations

Trump has repeatedly opposed any release of his tax information, calling the entire process political. In a recent Truth Social post, he claimed that the records will show his business has "lots of cash, some of the greatest assets anywhere in the World, and very little debt. Also, strong on deductions and depreciation."

"You will be seeing these numbers soon, but not all from my tax returns, which show relatively little," he said.

Trump also claimed, "You can’t learn much from tax returns, but it is illegal to release them if they are not yours!"

– David Jackson

Former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 15, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 15, 2022.

Go deeper:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump tax returns: Panel discussing possible release - live updates

Latest Stories

  • Trump taxes: House panel mulls releasing long-sought returns

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to vote on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump's tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., has kept a close hold on the actions of the panel, which planned to vote on the release in a closed session that could span several hours. And if lawmakers move forward with plans to release the returns, it's unclear how quickly that would ha

  • Trump tax return data could be released by congressional committee

    The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to make public six years' worth of information about former President Donald Trump's tax returns -- a move Trump has long fought. The committee is meeting behind closed doors Tuesday afternoon and is expected to consider whether to release data from Trump's tax returns from 2015-2020. Trump's name wasn't mentioned, though multiple boxes of his tax documents were seen being wheeled into the room before the meeting.

  • Democrat who lost to George Santos calls on him to resign following NYT report

    Robert Zimmerman is calling on the GOP representative-elect to resign after the New York Times published a bombshell investigation suggesting that he fabricated key parts of his résumé.

  • Masters to keep criteria, invite all eligible players in '23

    Players who defected from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf are still welcome at the Masters next year, even as Augusta National officials expressed disappointment Tuesday in the division it has caused in golf. The Masters, the smallest field among the four majors, is by invitation and there was some question whether it would honor the PGA Tour suspending players — including past Masters champions — for joining a rival league. Chairman Fred Ridley put the tournament over the ongoing battle, which is now playing out in federal court with antitrust lawsuits and countersuits.

  • LIV Golf players will not be barred from next year’s Masters

    Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Bubba Watson are among the top players to have joined LIV.

  • Carruthers curling team splits with third Jason Gunnlaugson

    WINNIPEG — Reid Carruthers' curling team and vice-skip Jason Gunnlaugson have split up. The Manitoba team called the separation "a mutual parting of the ways" and said a search was underway for a replacement in a Twitter post Monday. Carruthers, Gunnalugson and front-end players Derek Samagalski and Connor Njegovan formed a team in April. Carruthers of Winnipeg is ranked ninth in the world in men's curling by the World Curling Federation. His team won $50,000 in the inaugural PointsBet Invitatio

  • Who’s accused of what: Jan 6 panel makes criminal referrals

    The former president has been referred under four criminal statutes including defrauding the US and inciting an insurrection

  • Trump Still Acting Like Imperious President In Mar-A-Lago 'Barbie Dream House': Report

    Donald Trump is now missing a critical coterie of “handlers” he had in the Oval Office who might have protected him from some controversies.

  • LIV golfers to be allowed to compete at 2023 Masters

    Augusta National has revealed that no LIV player will be banned from next year’s Masters, with 16 of the rebel golfers set to receive their invites in the forthcoming days.

  • Fantasy Hockey Values: Flames' red-hot Elias Lindholm leads risers/fallers

    Check out the latest fantasy hockey winners and losers of the week!

  • Former US President Donald Trump sells out NFT trading cards

    The former US president flogs 'gifts' showing him as a superhero, astronaut and Nascar driver.

  • SNL mocks Trump's NFT trading cards 'scam,' says goodbye to Cecily Strong

    SNL mocks Trump's NFT trading cards 'scam,' says goodbye to Cecily Strong

  • Liz Cheney has been a godsend for democracy, but she doesn't fit anywhere in US politics

    Liz Cheney has been a formidable ally for Democrats against Donald Trump, but she's out of sync with the kind of country they want America to be.

  • Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographer to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began

    Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.

  • Kari Lake will get to make case for election misconduct

    A judge on Monday dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, but will allow her to call witnesses in an attempt to prove that she lost because of misconduct by election officials. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson dismissed eight of the 10 claims Lake raised in her lawsuit, which asks the judge to either declare her the winner or hold a revote in the county. Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes out of 2.6 million cast.

  • Watch: Jan. 6 Committee Refers Donald Trump for Criminal Charges

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol unveiled four criminal referrals of former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to make false statements and incitement of an insurrection. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/Associated Press

  • Liz Cheney Says Trump 'Unfit for Any Office' in Final Jan 6 Public Hearing

    Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney said she believed former President Donald Trump should not serve in a position of authority again as the January 6 House committee held its final public session on Monday, December 19.Cheney, who served as the vice chair of the committee, said, "Among the most shameful of this committee’s findings is that President Trump sat in the dining room off the Oval Office, watching the violent riot at the Capitol on television.“For hours he would not issue a public statement instructing his supporters to disperse and leave the Capitol,” Cheney said.“In addition to being unlawful, as described in our report, this was an utter moral failure, and a clear dereliction of duty,” Cheney said.“No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again. He is unfit for any office,” Cheney said.The panel was expected to publish its report on the attack on the Capitol after a year of testimonies and hearings. Credit: C-SPAN via Storyful

  • Jamie Lopez death: Super Sized Salon star dies aged 37

    The reality TV star was the founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture

  • 'High school drama'? MAGA lawmakers Greene and Boebert spar over Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid

    Lauren Boebert ripped Marjorie Taylor Greene for backing conspiracy theories. Greene, in turn, accused Boebert of engaging in "high school drama."

  • EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets gain as higher commodity prices, soft dollar cushion BOJ blow

    * Chile economy faces 'unavoidable' adjustment -central bank chief * Mexico headline inflation seen rebounding - Poll * Fitch affirms Brazil at 'BB-' outlook stable * China holds benchmark lending rates for 4th consecutive month (Updates prices, details; adds comments) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar Dec 20 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices and a sliding dollar helped them overcome the broader risk-off mood in the global financial markets after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy shift. Brazil led the advance, with its real up 1.7% against a weaker dollar, while Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index gained 2.4% to hit a one-week high.