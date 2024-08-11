There won't be a cut until Sunday morning at the Wyndham Championship but Jordan Spieth and these notables are definitely going home

Aug 9, 2024; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Jordan Spieth tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joel Dahmen joked on Saturday that he was finally playing on Saturday after missing his last three cuts. That was mostly due to Tropical Storm Debby postponing play on Thursday and pushing the completion of the first round and start of the second round to the weekend. But Dahmen came through in the clutch with three late birdies in a row beginning at 15 to post 6-under 64 and ensure two more rounds in what could be the first 36-hole final day since the 2013 Sentry.

When the second round of the Wyndham Championship was suspended due to darkness on Saturday at 8:20 p.m. ET, 22 golfers still had to finish their rounds, delaying the 36-hole cut until at least Sunday morning. But there were a handful of the biggest names in the field that won't have to wait to learn their fate. They are already guaranteed to miss the cut, which is currently projected with 69 players at 4-under 136.

Andrew Putnam, who entered the week at No. 73 in the FedEx Cup, took three putts from 25 feet to miss the cut by one and Justin Rose slammed his club against his bag after his chip for birdie rimmed out of the cup at 18. At least Rose is moving on to the FedEx St. Jude Championship while Putnam will have the next three weeks off. Here are some of the other notables who won't be teeing it up on Sunday.

Wyndham: Photos | Best merch

Justin Rose (3 under)

Justin Rose watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Rose is this week's hard-luck loser with the cutline. After opening in even-par 70, he made two bogeys and just one birdie on the front nine, but he rallied with birdies at Nos. 10 and 13 and canned a 33-foot eagle putt at 15. He needed one more circle on the card at 18 and his approach sailed long, leaving a delicate downhill chip from 26 feet over the green. Rose's chip hit the stick, circled the cup but refused to drop. Rose tossed his club in the air in disgust. He came home in 31 and a round of 67 but it likely will be one stroke too many.

Nick Taylor (3 under)

Nick Taylor hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

When Taylor birdied half the holes in his first round and opened with 63, he seemed a long shot to be on the cut list. But he made four bogeys in a span of five holes on his first nine in his second round and ballooned to 74. He ranked 147th in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green in the second round. Taylor, who won the WM Phoenix Open in February, is battling to make the International Presidents Cup team in his native Canada and squandered a chance to make a big impression.

Robert MacIntyre (2 under)

Robert MacIntryre reacts to his putt on one during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The world No. 16 has enjoyed a breakthrough season with his first two PGA Tour victories and entered the week at No. 17 in the FedEx Cup. However, the Scot shot 68-70 to miss his 10th cut in 22 starts this season.

Jordan Spieth (2 under)

Jordan Spieth watches during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Spieth posted rounds of 68-71 to miss the cut for the seventh time this season. This one will sting because he was 4 under with three holes to go and bogeyed the final two holes. He was a dreadfull two for seven in scrambling for the week and zero for three in the second round. He hasn't recorded a top-10 finish since the Valero Texas Open in April and will need a good performance next week to advance to the BMW Championship.

Nick Dunlap (2 under)

Nick Dunlap hits his approach shot to one green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Dunlap shot rounds of 70-68. He entered the week at No. 65 in the FedEx Cup but he'll have to wait and see if he holds on. Entering Sunday, he's projected at 67th. If he were to get bounced out, he would be the first player to win twice and not make the playoffs.

Shane Lowry (2 under)

Shane Lowry watches his shot from the 2nd tee during practice before the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 07, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Lowry made just five birdies over 36 holes and posted 70-68. His putter let him down. He lost more than three strokes to the field on the greens and ranked T-138 in SG: Putting. Despite the MC, Lowry looks to be in good shape of holding on to the 10th spot in the Comcast Business Top 10 and earn a bonus for his exemplary performance during the regular season.

Akshay Bhatia (2 under)

Akshay Bhatia eyes his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Bhatia is a North Carolina product but he doesn't seem to enjoy the home-cooking. Bhatia has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at the Wyndham Championship. This time he shot a pair of 69s. He ranked 155th in Strokes Gained: Around the Green in the first round.

Min Woo Lee (Even)

Min Woo Lee reacts to his tee shot on two during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Lee wasn't cooking this week with fire. He shot 69-71 and missed his third cut in 16 starts, but his second in his last three starts. He made four bogeys in the second round and ranked 142nd in SG: Putting.

Will Zalatoris (Even)

Will Zalatoris watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The good news is Zalatoris claims his back feels awesome; the bad news is his game still wasn't up to his usual standard. He shot 68-72. Zalatoris ranked 138th in SG: Putting.

Lucas Glover (1 over)

Lucas Glover hits his tee shot on two during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Glover, the defending champ, entered the week at No. 75 in the FedEx Cup and needed another big week to qualify for the playoffs. He won't have a chance to defend next week in Memphis because he shot 70-71 to miss the cut. Glover did have one highlight: he aced No. 12.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: There won't be a cut until Sunday morning at the Wyndham Championship but Jordan Spieth and these notables are definitely going home