'We won't celebrate', admits Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins admitted Australia’s celebrations would amount to no more than “a pat on the back” despite retaining the Ashes - insisting the real prize will be a first series win in England since 2001.

Just as they did four years ago, Australia retained the urn at Old Trafford. Then, they celebrated heartily, having secured a great Test win late on day five, but the circumstances are different this time, with the match drawn thanks to persistent rain across the final two days of the match.

In 2019, Australia lost at the Oval so the series was drawn 2-2, extending their winless run in England to 22 years. With multiple senior players such as Steve Smith likely on their last tour of England describing a series win here as a “bucket list” item, Cummins was determined that the job is not done yet.

Just a handful of hardy Australian followers remained at Old Trafford when play was finally abandoned at 5.24, with a small smattering cheers accompanying satisfied smiles from the players.

“There won’t be huge celebrations – maybe a bit of a pat on the back for retaining, there has been a lot of work going into this situation where a draw does get us to retain but there is a Test in three days so muted [celebrations],” said Cummins.

“I think 2019 felt a bit different, it was a climax right at the end on day five so this one feels a little bit different. Probably not been our best week so rain helped us out a bit there.

“It is a bit of a strange one. As a group proud we have retained the Ashes but it has not been our greatest week – it’s good that we have retained but we know we have a fair bit of work to do for next week. It is a pretty similar group to 2019 when we retained and we came away feeling ok but it felt a bit like we had missed what we came over to achieve – in some regards whatever happened today, it would really change how we view next week – we want to win.”

“We’re here to win and want to try and do something that an Aussie team hasn’t done for 20-odd years so that’s really exciting. No-one in our group has done that before.”

Cummins himself had a poor Test, conceding one for 129, his most expensive Test figures, and tactically struggling to contain England’s all-out attack. He said he “hadn’t bowled very well at all”.

Both teams will have to dust themselves down for the final Test, which begins on Thursday. England have doubts over whether Chris Woakes can recover from “quad soreness” in time, while Australia may freshen up their side after being on the end of a brutal England assault for the first time as they racked up 592 at 5.5 an over.

Ben Stokes, England’s captain was frustrated that a memorable series would not get the finale it has deserved, but promised his team would be looking to spoil Australia’s party once more.

“I think it would have elevated everything that the series has already done for Test cricket, especially in England,” he said. “But I think what we’ve managed to do, up until today anyway, has already done wonders for cricket in England. I think we’ll still have the support that we have done throughout the series next week.

“There’s no doubt if we manage to get a result in this game next week would have been a very, very special week in the history of English cricket, not just Ashes cricket. We’ll be treating it as every other game and I hope the support we get will still be there or thereabouts as if it was 2-2.

“It’s very similar to 2019, when we had to go to the Oval and win to draw the series. For us, we’ll have to get over the disappointment of today and then focus on that game. It is a massive game for us and 2-2 sounds a lot better than 3-1.”