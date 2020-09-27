There Won't Be a New 'When Calls the Heart' Christmas Movie This Year

From Good Housekeeping

To hold fans over between seasons, Hallmark typically airs a When Calls the Heart movie on Christmas day.

Upon releasing their "Countdown to Christmas" 2020 movie lineup, Hallmark subtly announced that the When Calls the Heart Christmas movie is no longer happening.

Hallmark Channel has aired a When Calls the Heart special on December 25 or December 26 for the last five years.

For many Hallmark fans, watching the When Calls the Heart Christmas movie has become a beloved holiday tradition shared with family, friends, and fellow Hearties. But as many of us are adjusting our Christmas plans to meet the moment, Hallmark is having to do the same, as heartbreaking as it may be for Hearties. As a result, Hallmark is shelving the When Calls the Heart Christmas movie for 2020.

Initially, the WCTH Christmas movie was the grand finale — as expected — for this year's Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" movie lineup. But when Hallmark confirmed the schedule a few months later, there was no mention of WCTH.



Some Hearties went to Twitter looking for answers, to which Hallmark Channel replied, "While we weren’t able to complete a Christmas movie this year, we heard you and have added 2 new episodes this coming season and a special surprise on Christmas Day!" While it's unclear what they mean by a "special surprise." While this is a disappointment to diehard WCTH fans, it isn't too surprising: The coronavirus forced many TV networks to stop production of their shows and movies back in March, and many have had to adjust their returns to keep the cast and crew safe.

Fans are understandably upset about the news, especially since it marks the first time in five years where fans won't spend the holidays in Hope Valley. (Following the success of When Calls the Heart: New Year's Wish, which aired on December 26, 2015, Hallmark Channel has aired a two-hour WCTH special on Christmas day since 2016.)

One fan is already placing bets on what the "special surprise" might be. The first episode of season 8, perhaps?

Or even an announcement that season 8 will start sooner than expected — wishful thinking?

